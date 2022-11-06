Five takeaways as LSU upsets Alabama in Brian Kelly’s first season

It was one for the ages in Baton Rouge.

LSU beat Alabama 32-31, earning a win that put LSU in firm control of the SEC West. LSU struck first when Jayden Daniels found John Emery Jr. on a hot route in the flats. Emery made a couple of Alabama defenders miss and trotted 30-yards to the end zone.

The Tide responded with two field goals and LSU took a 7-6 lead into the half. Alabama tacked on another field goal in the third, which gave the Crimson Tide their first lead of the night at 9-7.

LSU had a response of its own, with Josh Williams punching it in and taking the lead back.

The back-and-forth continued, Alabama found the end zone but came up short on a two-point attempt. Damian Ramos put LSU back on top, 17-15, on the ensuing drive.

It wouldn’t stop there. The squads traded scores into overtime. Alabama got the ball first and found the endzone, leaving LSU with no choice but to do the same.

Jayden Daniels scampered 25-yards on LSU’s first play and Brian Kelly sent his offense back out there, going for the win on the next play. Daniels found Mason Taylor for two, and that was that.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s defining win over Alabama.

LSU, as clutch as ever

It’s been repeated after every game, but this team fights. When the going gets tough in the fourth quarter, LSU is going to respond. LSU has put itself in tough situations, but more times than not, its found its way out.

On Saturday night, that fight was extended into overtime.

No matter the opponent, no matter the situation — this group won’t back down.

It’s the attitude that a team like LSU should have. This is a program that should always be compositing on the biggest stages and the thought process and style of play should reflect that.

LSU is no longer the underdog. As stated, the Tigers control their own destiny in the SEC West. LSU will need to maintain that drive despite now being the hunted.

Trust is evident

Early in the season, you got the sense that this team didn’t know each other well.

Daniels wasn’t on the same page as the receivers, there were miscommunications in the secondary and the coaches didn’t know how to make the most of the personnel.

That’s not the case now. Just look at LSU’s final score in regulation, where Daniels stood in there and delivered a pass to Taylor, despite a couple Alabama defenders in the area.

Taylor rewarded that trust and made the catch. Go to the final play of the game, where Kelly put the game in his players’ hands by going for two and the win.

On defense, [autotag]Matt House[/autotag] is pulling the right strings at the right time. There’s chemistry in the front seven and on the back end. We didn’t see that against Florida State or Tennessee, and it cost LSU. All the pieces were working in sync on Saturday night.

Jayden Daniels has exceeded expectations

Daniels has battled plenty adversity throughout his college career. He left a tough situation at Arizona State only to come to LSU, where stability was also a question.

He got off to an inconsistent start in Baton Rouge. He looked uncomfortable — holding the ball too long, quick to scramble, and rarely pushing the ball down the field.

Lately, he’s made clutch play after clutch play. It was his arm that led LSU’s offense to an explosive start in Gainesville, and his composure that completed the comeback against Ole Miss.

Against Alabama, he did again. Daniels was under constant pressure, but remained calm. Despite a shaky start, he continued to trust his receivers. His legs kept drives alive on numerous occasions.

In overtime, it took LSU one play to find the endzone thanks to the speed of Daniels. At this point, Daniels is unquestionably an asset for LSU.

The man that got it done. Unbelievable grit, toughness shown by LSU in a legacy win for Brian Kelly and company#LSU pic.twitter.com/v935l0uK6N — Glen West (@glenwest21) November 6, 2022

The defense did its job

Bryce Young and the Tide would eventually get their fair share of points, but LSU was able to win this game because of how the defense started the game. Alabama found success on its first drive, but [autotag]Jarrick Bernard-Converse[/autotag] picked off Young in the endzone, reversing course.

LSU followed the takeaway up with a few stops, allowing the offense to jump out in front. [autotag]Matt House[/autotag] got creative, mixing it up and bringing pressure from all over.

When the pass rush didn’t get there, the secondary held up in coverage. The unit played a good game from top to bottom.

Alabama was below average in success rate and EPA/dropback. LSU held Alabama to just five explosive plays all night.

LSU's playoff hopes are alive (I think?)

Party like it’s 2007, right? A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Auburn would have had a decent chance had it won the SEC in 2017. LSU could find itself in a similar situation this year. The Tigers need to take care of business in the final three regular-season games before getting a shot at Georgia in the SEC Championship.

After a double-digit win over top-ranked Tennessee, the Bulldogs look equipped to defend their national championship. Georgia looks to be a step above what LSU saw with Alabama and LSU would need to continue its improvement.

LSU won the title as a two-loss team in 2007, the most recent team to do so. The odds are against them, but don’t count out the Tigers.

