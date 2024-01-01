Five Takeaways from LSU’s ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin

LSU’s year came to an end in Tampa on Monday with LSU beating Wisconsin 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

It makes it back-to-back 10-win seasons for Brian Kelly to begin his tenure at LSU.

The big story on LSU’s side was Garrett Nussmeier taking over the reins at QB with Jayden Daniels opting out as he moves on to the NFL.

Nussmeier passed the test with flying colors, throwing for nearly 400 yards and leading a 98-yard game-winning drive.

Also of note, Malik Nabers added to the record book, setting the program receiving yards record.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s win.

Nussmeier leads 98-yard drive

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU took the lead late in the fourth when Nussmeier led a 98-yard drive capped off with a Brian Thomas Jr. touchdown.

The drive featured a couple of big plays, including a 37-yarder to Kyren Lacy and a 43-yarder to Chris Hilton Jr.

It was just what LSU wanted to see from Nussmeier. In the biggest moment against a good defense, he didn’t flinch. He’s been in college three years now and that’s what he looked like on that final drive.

Slow start

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

LSU struggled early, coming up empty on its first four drives. Meanwhile, Wisconsin jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

This is part of the deal with these early games. Some teams show up, and others take awhile to get rolling. The added rest in between the regular season and the bowl game can also throw some teams out of rhythm.

Nussmeier was making his first career start and it took him some time to settle in.

But once the offense got rolling, it wasn’t that distant from what LSU fans grew accustomed to seeing this year. Nussmeier hung in there and overcame the early adversity.

Nussmeier performs well

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

We discussed the game winning drive, but here’s a more general overview of Nussmeier’s performance.

He finished the day 31/45 for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU averaged 0.44 EPA/dropback, which put the Tigers in the 87th percentile. And according to GameOnPaper, LSU created five explosive plays through the air. All pretty good for a QB making his first start of the Brian Kelly era.

Defense still struggles, but makes plays late

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

A few extra weeks of practice didn’t fix LSU’s defensive woes. The unit continued to struggle against a Wisconsin offense that had issues of its own.

Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai had a season high 295 passing yards.

Tanner Mordecai has a season-high 295 yards passing today against LSU. His previous high was 277 at Washington State — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 1, 2024

Overall, it wasn’t a good performance. LSU gave up too many big plays and failed to generate consistent pressure. LSU’s young corner lost plenty of battles, too.

But late in the game, plays were made. It was reminiscent of the Missouri game earlier this year, where LSU prevailed late in a shootout thanks to some timely plays.

Mekhi Wingo sacked Mordecai in the fourth quarter, which led to a key stop.

When Wisconsin was driving to win the game, LSU put pressure on Wisconsin three straight plays, eventually forcing a turnover on downs on fourth and 25.

Malik Nabers sets program receiving record

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Nabers entered the game within in arms distance of LSU’s all-time receiving yards record.

It didn’t take him long to get there, setting the record on LSU’s third drive. Nabers now sits atop the LSU record books in receptions and yards.

Nabers left the game after setting the record, handing the keys to some of the younger guys.

Nabers finishes his LSU career with 3,003 receiving yards, 189 catches, and 21 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire