Five takeaways from LSU’s last-second loss to Ole Miss

If you liked defense, this was not your night.

Both LSU and Ole Miss’ offenses did whatever they wanted, racking up over 1,000 yards of offense.

LSU ended up on the wrong end of the shootout, losing in the final seconds, 55-49.

The Tigers had a chance to win on the last play of the game, but two false starts set LSU back and forced the Tigers to run their final play from the Ole Miss 26.

Brian Thomas led LSU with 124 receiving yards while Logan Diggs and Jayden Daniels both surpassed 100 yards on the ground.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s heartbreaking loss in Oxford on Saturday.

LSU might play this game all year

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It might just be that kind of year for LSU,

With the defense playing like this, expect shootouts. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is, LSU’s going to give up points.

There will be nights where the offense does enough to keep up, but that wasn’t the case tonight.

Plus, it’s hard to ask the offense to do anything else on a night where they only punted twice and the defense gave up 55 points.

Jayden Daniels is playing as well as anyone in the sport

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake Maye, it’s a good year for quarterbacks in college football.

Jayden Daniels deserves to be in that discussion. He’s among the best players in the sport right now.

Much was made throughout the summer about the progression of Daniels, and after the FSU game questions remained. All of those questions have now been answered after Daniels lit up another defense.

Don’t be surprised if you see Daniels getting mentioned in the Heisman race this week.

He finished with 414 passing yards and 99 rushing yards to go along with five total touchdowns.

Defense can't get any worse

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Never say never, but it’s hard to image an LSU defense playing worse than this unit did on Saturday night.

LSU’s inability to get off the field cost LSU any hope of entering the sport’s upper echelon this year.

The Tigers allowed 706 total yards.

LSU is slated to head to Missouri next week. If the issues don’t get corrected, the Missouri passing attack won’t have any trouble pouring the points on either.

The expectations were high for Matt House entering the year, but the defense continues to disappoint.

Nabers and Thomas continue to impress

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brian Thomas Jr. story is continuing.

The junior receiver has become a star and could soon join Malik Nabers in the first-round pick discussion.

Thomas added to his already career year. He led LSU with 124 receiving yards on the night and most notably, caught three touchdowns.

Nabers continued to do his thing, also going over the century mark.

Kyren Lacy gave his best performance of the year too, catching two balls for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Playoff hopes dashed

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With two losses, LSU’s biggest dreams are now slashed.

The season opening loss to Florida State cut the Tigers margin for error to nothing.

The SEC West race just got a lot more complicated too. Last year, LSU’s first conference loss came to Tennessee, an SEC East foe. The Tigers still controlled their own destiny.

That won’t be the case this year. LSU will need to win out and need a lot of help if it wants any chance of playing in Atlanta or even making a New Year’s Six.

