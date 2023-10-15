Five takeaways from LSU’s blowout win over Auburn

LSU finally caught its breath on Saturday night.

After getting tied up in three straight back and forth shootouts, LSU took control of a game early and didn’t let go, beating Auburn 48-18.

For the offense, it was the third straight game scoring 48 points or more, all against conference opponents. The defense built on its strong finish last week, offering up its best performance since week three against Mississippi State.

At 4-1 in conference play, LSU remains in SEC West contention. Next up for LSU is Army before it heads into the bye week before the showdown with Alabama.

Here are five takeaways from the night.

Defensive progress?

The defense provided some reason for optimism in the closing moments of the Missouri game. With a struggling Auburn offense coming to town, LSU had a chance to further that progress and it did.

LSU held Auburn to just 4.7 yards per play and a success rate of 14% on third down.

You don’t want to read too much into it, because the Auburn offense has problems of its own, but its undeniable progress from a defensive unit that’s been one of the nation’s worst the last few weeks.

It was another strong showing from linebacker Harold Perkins. LSU needs Perkins to play like an All-American down the stretch if it hopes to make a New Year’s Six bowl.

Jayden Daniels' Heisman hype should grow

The Heisman race is crowded this year, but with another strong performance, Jayden Daniels will be right in the thick of it.

After another 400 total-yard performance from the LSU quarterback, these types of games are now the expectation. It’s one thing to do this here and there, but he’s doing it every week.

Daniels’ case was hurt by LSU losing a couple of games in September, but if the defense continues to figure it out, LSU will climb back up the rankings before the Alabama game.

Daniels ended the night with 325 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. Few players in the country are impacting the game like he is right now.

Kyren Lacy's big night

JAYDEN DANIELS TO KYREN LACY pic.twitter.com/JCVxx3LNUc — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 15, 2023

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have generated most of the attention in LSU’s receiving corps this year, but on Saturday night, Kyren Lacy joined the party.

We heard plenty about Lacy’s emergence in the spring, but with Nabers and Thomas swallowing up most of the targets, Lacy hasn’t posted big numbers.

Against Auburn, he was LSU’s leading receiver, catching four balls for 111 yards and a touchdown. He was the only Tiger receiver to cross the century mark.

There aren’t any concerns with this offense and we already know it’s an elite unit, but if Lacy has a game like this every now and then, it’ll add another element.

Look for Kaleb Jackson to get more involved

Kaleb Jackson being a monster pic.twitter.com/hNqcFSVfoB — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) October 15, 2023

Freshman running back Kaleb Jackson made the most of his limited opportunities on Saturday night.

He only touched the ball twice on offense but averaged 12 yards per touch, including one play where he ran through an Auburn defender. It’s clear he’s physically ready to play SEC football. When he’s out there, something good happens.

He made a play on special teams too, setting LSU up with good field position after a 60-yard kick return.

The pressure is back on

LSU likely isn’t making the playoff. A two-loss team is yet to make the four team field and given how crowded the group of contenders is this year, I wouldn’t bet on it being the first.

But LSU can still win the SEC West and head to the NY6.

The Tigers need to handle business against Army, which isn’t a concern given how Brian Kelly’s LSU has played Group of Five teams so far, but after that the schedule heats up again.

The division could once again come down to the Alabama game. LSU will need another Ole Miss loss, but the Rebels chances of winning out aren’t great. If LSU does what it needs to do, it will get back to a point where it controls its own destiny.

How LSU responds to this will tell us a lot about the makeup of this team.

