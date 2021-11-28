Five takeaways from the last minute win for LSU over Texas A&M

It was a wild ride on Saturday night in Death Vallery. The LSU Tigers needed a win to avoid their first losing season since 1999. They also needed a win to get to a bowl game. A game that was full of highs and lows, plus plenty of drama.

LSU got the night started off with a 10-point lead and took it into the second half, when the wheels started to come off the unthinkable happened. Max Johnson was punished throughout the night but it was one last drive that sent Tigers Stadium into a frenzy.

It was a special senior day for the Tigers as they went out as winners. The team will now get one more game to finish 7-6. We break down five takeaways from the game.

LSU run defense came to play

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first half of the game, the LSU Tigers held the Texas A&M rushing attack to just six yards. This coming after allowing six total to Alabama a few weeks ago. It was clear the move to the 3-4 was paying dividends for the Bayou Bengals defense. Achane was able to find some room on the ground late in the third quarter, but overall the Tigers did what they could to slow down the Aggies offense. They finished with 54 yards on 28 attempts, a total of 1.9 yards per attempt.

Jaray Jenkins stepping up for the offense

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It was the game of his LSU career for Jaray Jenkins. He got the scoring started off with his 45-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give LSU the 10-0 lead. He capped it off with a 28-yard catch and run for the game-winning score with just 0:20 remaining. That catch made the Tigers bowl eligible. Jenkins finished with eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Not a bad way to step up for the offense.

Damone Clark rose to the occasion again

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The nation’s leading tackler was up for the challenge of slowing down the Texas A&M offense on Saturday night. The Butkus Award finalist had 10 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and a quarterback hit. His presence was huge for the defense that held the Aggies to just 296 yards of total offense.

Story continues

Max Johnson played big when it mattered most

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies were in the backfield a lot against LSU on Saturday. Max Johnson was sacked six times on the night, including late in the game when the Tigers needed a touchdown to win. With under two minutes to go, Johnson led the offense down the field on a drive that went nine players for 85 yards. His favorite target of the night, Jaray Jenkins capped it off.

Ed Orgeron goes out a winner in his final game

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On an emotional night in Death Valley, they celebrated the seniors playing in their final home games. It was also the very last time fans and this team would see Ed Orgeron on the Tigers sideline. It was announced after the game that Brad Davis would take over as the interim head coach for the bowl game. On Orgeron’s final night as head coach, the team made sure that he went out a winner.

Everyone is talking about Lincoln Riley

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman-USA TODAY Sports

Seems like everyone is discussing the Lincoln Riley rumors, even the Oklahoma Sooners opponents on Saturday night took the opportunity to troll them.

However, by the end of the night, Riley emphatically denied the rumors of him leaving for LSU.

1

1

1

1