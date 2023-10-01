Five takeaways from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ gutsy win over Michigan State

If there ever existed a game to show the world how the Iowa Hawkeyes win football games, tonight is your example. After an unfortunate injury to starting quarterback Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes went to backup quarterback Deacon Hill against the Michigan State Spartans.

Iowa displayed a masterclass in winning the field position battle, playing elite-level defense, and relying on their always reliable special teams unit. While there were plenty of good things and a win is a win, this game did not come without its’ fair share of items that need fixing.

Iowa’s wide receivers and offensive line play were well below an acceptable level tonight and it nearly cost Iowa the game. While the boo birds came out in Kinnick over some playcalling, the offense was a bit handcuffed with their backup thrown into the fire on primetime. More time is needed before we pass judgment on that.

Nonetheless, the Hawkeyes found a way to win courtesy of Cooper DeJean coming to the rescue with his punt return touchdown that will go down in Iowa lore.

Here are five takeaways from the Hawkeyes’ gutsy win over Michigan State to move to 4-1 on the year.

This team rallied with their backs against the wall

This type of win is the epitome of an Iowa Hawkeyes win. A stout defense, great special teams, and striking at the right moment. It has worked for a while and it did tonight.

Iowa’s defense was special tonight. Interceptions by Cooper DeJean, Jermari Harris, and Sebastian Castro were all crucial and fueled this unit to step up when they knew they needed to carry the weight tonight.

Iowa’s special teams was the best unit on the field. Drew Stevens was perfect on field goals converting four of them. Tory Taylor averaged 49 yards per punt on seven punts tonight to constantly flip the field. Cooper DeJean won the game reminding everyone just how electric he is and why he is one of the most exciting players in America.

Iowa's OL and WRs did little to help tonight

All of the talk this week was about getting wide receivers involved and game-planning around them. Well, Iowa did just that. The only part that didn’t happen was the Iowa receivers catching the ball. Turns out that is rather important. Six dropped passes are simply unacceptable and even more magnified when they are hitting you in the numbers from a backup quarterback. Help your guy out.

The offensive line once again struggled mightily in the run game. The Hawkeyes had just 63 rushing yards on 24 carries. That is a meager 2.4 yards per carry. With a backup quarterback, the run game becomes even more important and it has to improve. If it can’t, George Barnett may need to be relieved from his duties.

Iowa must force feed the ball to Erick All

Erick All may just be the best weapon and best receiving option on this team. Tonight he showed up huge in helping Deacon Hill and showed why his athleticism and talent were so highly sought after.

All put up four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown where he simply manhandled the Michigan State defense. Iowa is renowned for their tight end usage and it should be amplified with Erick All the rest of this season.

What a drive from Deacon Hill and Erick All. #Iowa holds a 10-6 lead with under three minutes remaining in the first half.

Cooper DeJean. Enough said.

There aren’t really many adjectives that can describe Cooper DeJean. He is the man of the hour after this game and his punt return ultimately winning the game for the Hawkeyes. DeJean was not much of a factor in the punt return game until this moment but when he struck, he did in a flash and set Kinnick on fire.

COOPER DEJEAN JUST DID THAT😳

Defensively, DeJean had a critical interception in the end zone to get the ball back for Iowa, which resulted in a touchdown drive. He added in five tackles and did his usual work of taking away half the field for opposing quarterbacks.

It is Deacon Hill time

It appears that Cade McNamara may be out for an extended period of time with a leg injury. The keys to the car are officially Deacon Hill’s as he takes over as QB1.

Hill’s stat line was nothing special today but that is also a bit skewed by drops. He was 11-27 with 115 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Add in the six drops by his receivers and his stat sheet being thrust into the moment on primetime television is more than something Iowa can work with.

