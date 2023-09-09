The Georgia Bulldogs are 2-0 after defeating the Ball State Cardinals at home on Sept. 9. The Bulldogs overcame a slow start to win 45-3. Georgia used 31 second quarter points to pull away from the Cardinals.

Georgia, who is the No. 1 team in the country, will face a real test next week as the Bulldogs host South Carolina. Georgia’s offense still needs to improve if the Bulldogs want to reach the College Football Playoff. However, the Dawgs have a strong defense and special teams unit that Georgia can lean on as it figures out things on offense.

What are five takeaways from Georgia’s win over Ball State?

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews is here to stay

Georgia wide receiver Mekhi Mews was the star of Georgia’s 20th straight home win. Mews returned a punt for a touchdown, which was Georgia’s first one since 2019. Mews opened the game with a long kick return too.

The undersized wide receiver has excellent quickness and showed a lot of promise after the catch against Ball State. Mews finished the game with three receptions for 27 yards and 158 combined return yards.

Defense remains the indentity of the UGA team

Georgia’s defense lost the shutout in the fourth quarter for the second straight week. But make no mistake, the Bulldog defense looked strong in Georgia’s win.

Georgia’s defense was opportunistic against Ball State. The Bulldogs recorded three interceptions in the second quarter, which powered a 31-0 quarter for the Dawgs. Georgia made the most on a couple of deflections and got off the field on third downs.

Georgia's offense remains uneven

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck finished 23 of 32 for 283 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Beck and the Georgia offense had an unsettled start to the game with a punt and a missed field goal. Things picked up for the offense in the second quarter, but the Georgia defense and special teams fueled it with great field position.

Concerns at kicker?

The Bulldogs have to be concerned after true freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed a 28-yard field goal against Ball State. Woodring bounced back and made a 35-yard field goal.

Woodring is 3-of-4 on field goal attempts this season. Whenever a kicker misses from inside 30 yards in is concerning.

Dillon Bell is an option at running back

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell was a versatile player in high school. He looked confident as a running back in Georgia’s win. Bell scored a shifty touchdown. His versatility will be tough for defenses to defend.

Dillon Bell finished as Georgia’s second-leading runner against Ball State with three rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

