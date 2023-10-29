Five takeaways from Georgia’s impressive win over Florida

The Georgia Bulldogs are 41-1 since the 2020 Florida game. In that same timeframe, Florida is only 21-20. The Gators game into the 2023 game against Georgia with renewed hope thanks to 5-2 start to the season.

Georgia quickly eroded any hope Florida had with 36 unanswered points after the Gators scored on their opening drive. Georgia has now won 24 straight SEC games during the regular season dating back to the 2020 game against Florida. The Bulldogs have won 25 straight games overall dating back to the 2021 SEC championship game against Alabama.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart moved to 6-2 against Florida. Smart and the Bulldogs looked like the No. 1 team in the country throughout Georgia’s dominant 43-20 win over Florida.

What are UGA Wire’s top takeaways from the Georgia-Florida game?

Georgia's pass rush emerges

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The Georgia pass rush looked the best it has all season against Florida. Georgia recorded four first half sacks against the Gators including a pair of strip sacks. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalon Walker, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Damon Wilson and Mykel Williams all finished with at least a half of a sack. Walker and Ingram-Dawkins both forced fumbles.

Georgia’s defense looked pretty sharp against Florida. The pass rush has been quiet (in terms of sack production) for most of the season, but stepped up in a big way against Florida.

Ladd McConkey is back

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey looks fully healthy after missing the start of the season with a back injury. McConkey provided multiple explosive plays for Georgia including a 41 yard touchdown reception. The junior finished with six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. He entered the Florida game with just 107 receiving yards all year.

Carson Beck continues to shine

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s offensive line has done an excellent job of keeping Carson Beck clean. Beck, who threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns against Florida, looks like a quarterback that could lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff and beyond. Beck is not the most mobile quarterback, but he does not play like a first-year starter.

Georgia is ready for its tough schedule ahead

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has shown in games where the Bulldogs are doubted they are at their best. Georgia’s offense consistently moves the football. The Bulldog defense is stacked. Yes, Georgia will be without Brock Bowers for the next several weeks, but the Bulldogs showed against Florida that they have more than enough talent that is ready to step up in Bowers’ absence.

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson probably had his best game of the season against Florida. Ladd McConkey, Dominic Lovett, Oscar Delp, and Georgia’s pass catches all found ways to get open for Carson Beck. This Georgia team has a lot of playmakers and can win in a variety of different styles.

These Dawgs are ready to play Missouri, Ole Miss, and Tennessee to close out the SEC regular season.

Florida has an unclear future

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier has an excellent recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, but can he hold on to it? The Gators may struggle to win more than six games this season as they have tough remaining games against Florida State, Missouri, and LSU.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire