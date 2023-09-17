Five takeaways from Florida’s massive win over Tennessee

The bright lights and deafening tones of the Swamp on a Saturday night can be absolute hell for opposing teams, and the Tennessee Volunteers crumbled against the Florida Gators, 29-16, under such immense pressure.

The Gators looked good from the start, putting together a 14-play drive to get into enemy territory early. Somehow, Florida finished that drive with zero points and Tennessee quickly scored, but that was the last time the Volunteers had control of the game.

Florida rattled off four unanswered touchdowns and held off UT through the second half as injuries began to mount. It wasn’t pretty at all times, but the Gators were clearly the better team on Saturday night. It’s been 20 years since Tennessee won in the Swamp, and that streak will continue despite the claims that this would be the season the Vols came through.

Here are five takeaways from Florida’s upset win over Tennessee.

Trevor Etienne is RB1

Things looked bad for a moment there in the first quarter. Florida blew a 14-play drive for no points, Eugene “Tre” Wilson III was leaving the game with an injury and Tennessee had just scored quickly.

That’s when Trevor Etienne bounced off a few tackles and took the ball 62 yards to the house. The Swamp erupted and Florida didn’t slow down for the rest of the half. Etienne finished the night with 169 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries (7.7 yards per carry).

Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for just 23 yards on 12 carries, but he was sidelined for a bit. Regardless of the reason for that, it’s clear to everyone now that Etienne is RB1 on the team, and defenses will begin to adjust accordingly.

Let’s see if he can keep this up.

Graham Mertz is the best kind of game manager

Quarterbacks don’t like being called game managers because it implies that they lack the talent to take over like the true superstars at their position, but Graham Mertz earned the designation in the best way Saturday night.

Mertz completed 19 of 24 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown. That’s an average of 8.7 yards per completion and even less per attempt. Billy Napier isn’t asking Mertz to bomb it often. He wants him to throw screens and let the receivers add yards after the catch. That’s the game plan that stops him from turning the ball over while keeping the defense honest against the pass.

A hand injury for Mertz did slow things down in the second half, but the defense still had to respect him in the short game. Etienne doesn’t thrive without Mertz finding his guys early on in this one, including Tre Wilson who went down with a clavicle injury.

We have a special teams problem

Florida’s offense and defense both shined on Saturday, but the special teams unit is going to have a rough week of film review.

Most of the focus is going to be on Adam Mihalek, who had two kicks blocked, costing Florida four points. Napier ultimately turned to Trey Smack for a 27-yard field goal later on in the game, but what does that say about the trust he has in Mihalek moving forward?

Florida officially has a kicker problem.

The defense bends but doesn't break

Florida’s defense has improved significantly from where it finished the 2022 season at, but does that mean it’s elite?

The answer is a resounding no, but the new problems are not the same as the old problems. Florida’s tackling is steadily improving, and the defensive line is learning to wrap up guys behind the line when it matters most. Tennesse was stonewalled a few times on late and long, and it was a pleasant sight to see after three abysmal years of defense in Gainesville.

Still, there’s clearly a problem with getting beat in the secondary. It happened on the first play of the year against Utah and twice again tonight against Tennessee’s Joe Milton. A good quarterback might carve up this defense, but so far, they’ve only bent. No breaking.

The Swamp played its part

The Swamp has the reputation of being one of the most intimidating venues in all of college football, and the Florida faithful made sure that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium lived up to expectations on Saturday.

The crowd was certainly a factor as Tennessee struggled to get plays off on time, and most in attendance remembered to wear blue! Does Florida win this game on the road? Maybe not. But, what ifs don’t mean much when reality has already played out.

The Swamp needs to stay this packed all year. Good things happen when people come to watch. And there’s no doubt the players and coaches are thankful for the support.

