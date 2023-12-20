Five takeaways from Florida’s grueling double-OT win over Michigan

Two of the best offensive teams in the country put on a show Tuesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, for this year’s Jumpman Invitational.

And the fans for both teams are probably as exhausted as the players after Florida found a way to pull out a 106-101 win in double overtime.

It was a good win for a Florida team playing its last major non-conference game of the season. Florida is now 8-3 while Michigan is 6-6.

The numbers from this game were hardly a testament to great defense, but Florida made some big plays in the second overtime and finished the game with 10 blocked shots.

The five takeaways from this doozy.

OK, let’s get to some of the crazy numbers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There were 162 field goals attempted. Michigan lost despite going 10-for-22 from three. Florida may have set a world record by outscoring Michigan from the bench 43-3. And there were 10 players who reached double figures — five from both sides.

We can keep going

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators were led by Zyon Pullin’s 22 points (more on him later) and Tyreese Samuel’s 21 points and 11 rebounds. Dug McDaniel exposed what we already knew, that Florida’s guards are not great defensively. The sophomore scored 33 points and made 12 of 13 free throws.

Florida led 38-37 at the half...

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

… despite giving up six threes and Riley Kugel going 0-for-6 from the field (he finished 2-for-10). The Gators rallied from an eight-point deficit but looked like they would go to the breakdown in the game.

But a Michigan turnover and Pullin’s half-court shot at the buzzer gave Florida the lead.

Florida had a chance to win it in regulation...

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

… after a crazy second half that saw Michigan go up by nine and Florida come all the way back and go up four on Will Richard’s driving three-point play.

But the offense in the last 12 seconds of a tie game was less than ideal as Pullin had a shot blocked and Florida ended up with Alex Condon taking a long jumper that was shot.

And then Pullin hits the three...

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

… after the big rebound by Samuel on a missed shot to force the second overtime. The Gators are a fun team to watch if you love offense. They were running like those old Steve Spurrier offenses. And they rebound the heck out of it.

Florida had a 54-43 advantage and had 21 offensive rebounds. That’s cray-cray.

Next up

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators next face the Grambling State Tigers on Friday, Dec. 22, back in the comfortable confines of the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

