Five takeaways from the Florida Gators victory over Merrimack

Although it was a little too close for comfort in the first half, the Florida Gators were able to pull out a double-digit victory over the Merrimack Warriors on Tuesday night, 77-57, snapping UF’s two-game losing streak.

Merrimack came out swinging in the first half to give the Gators a scare, claiming a one-point lead going into the second frame and keeping it close until the final buzzer sounded.

The Gators started to find a rhythm and gained separation around the 16-minute mark of the second half, controlling the turnovers and igniting a 28-4 run.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. was on-point while shooting on the field and forward Alex Condon was a rebounding machine, especially on the offensive side of the ball to give the Gators second chance opportunities.

Here are our five main takeaways from the Tuesday night matchup between the Florida Gators and the Merrimack Warriors.

Early turnovers held the Gators back

The Florida faithful were gnawing on their fingernails in the first half as the Merrimack Warriors were making a real case to upset the Gators on Tuesday night.

A major part of that was the headache-inducing turnovers committed by a majority of the Gators in the first half. The team combined for nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes, which allowed Merrimack to capitalize. Luckily, the Florida defense bailed them out on the transition to hold the Warriors to four points coming off turnovers.

The Florida guards were attempting sloppy, rainbow passes while trying to escape the early full-court pressure of Merrimack. But in the second half, the Gators made a 180-degree turn, creating 14 turnovers and running away with the game.

Take away the costly mistakes and the final score margin might’ve spelled a very different story for Todd Golden and Co.

Florida forward Alex Condon is a rebound machine

Another category where the Gators had to turn themselves around was in the rebounding game on both sides of the floor. The two teams were neck-and-neck while battling in the paint, with Florida scraping away just two more rebounds in the first half, 20-18.

Once Florida forward Alex Condon stepped on the hardwood, he took command and started hauling in most of the boards that fell in his direction. The freshman from Perth, Australia finished Tuesday night with his first career double-double, earning 16 rebounds on top of 12 points.

Teammate and fellow forward Tyrese Samuel became more of an offensive threat in the latter minutes of the game, but Condon should be the primary selection for holding it down under the basket.

The Gators have plenty of shooters to choose from, Clayton shines on Tuesday night

The Gators were off the mark in the first half, completing only 28 percent of shots from three-point land and only 35% from the field. Usually, guard Riley Kugel is the main man when it comes to handling the ball at the point, but the sophomore struggled to find a spark from the opening tip.

Luckily, junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. was the one to step up and create himself a career performance on Tuesday night. Clayton finished the night with a team-high 26 points and went 4-for-7 while shooting from downtown.

Clayton was the spark plug the Gators needed to build a lead over Merrimack in the second half. Although he could only muster five points in the first 20 minutes, Clayton came out of the locker with heat on his fingertips, collecting the rest of his 21 points while going 3-for-4 from the wings.

Gators defense found a way to control Jordan Dercack's efficiency

Derkack is the Merrimack Warriors’ leading scorer this season and was a significant threat to the Gators in the first few minutes of play. His long-range shot isn’t the best in the NCAA, but he uses aggression to make his presence felt in the paint and earn several trips to the free-throw line.

The sophomore made two trips to the charity stripe in the first half before the Gators were able to snuff out Dercack’s strategy. Florida head coach Todd Golden adjusted his defense to keep Dercack at bay and force him to be more selective with his drives.

Dercack still found a way to penetrate the defense on a few drives, but the frustration began to grow after his foul for traveling in the second half. The guard was contained to 14 points on the night with only three assists.

Who are the 2023 Florida Gators?

There’s no questioning the Gators’ efforts in the final 20 minutes of Tuesday night, but what was that first half? Merrimack is a brand-new Division 1 team this year and the final score should’ve been a wider margin if all went well from the opening tip.

The truth is, head coach Todd Golden is still working in the lab to build the right chemistry between his young roster members and seven newcomers via the transfer portal. The turnovers are killer, but Golden’s agenda to improve the Gators’ rebounding skills is coming to fruition.

Florida is racking up victories against non-Quadrant 1 teams but has struggled to go blow-for-blow against teams like Wake Forest and Pittsburgh. The program’s identity will begin to reveal itself as we get closer to the SEC portion of the schedule with Michigan on Dec. 19 and rivals Kentucky on Jan. 6.

Up next for the Gators is a mini-road trip to Sunrise, Florida, for a contest against Richmond on Saturday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. ET and broadcast on the SEC Network.

