Five takeaways from Florida’s double-digit home win over Vanderbilt

If I had told you when you woke up Saturday morning that Zyon Pullin — who came into the game with 23 straight double-figure scoring games — would score two points, you would have been concerned.

If I had told you starting center Micah Handlogten would not score and would foul out, you would have been worried.

Or that Riley Kugel would only score two points and the Gators would lose the rebounding battle?

Relax, sports fans. Saturday showed the depth of this team as Florida beat Vanderbilt 77-64.

That’s eight wins in the last 10 games for the Gators as they improved their record to 19-8 and 9-5 in the SEC.

The five takeaways from the game on a beautiful Gainesville Saturday.

Florida started with a bang

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators hit their first five shots and were cruising against Vandy. But three straight turnovers gave the Commodores some life late in the first half.

Still, Florida led by 15 at the half despite missing eight 3-point attempts, finishing even in rebounds and getting only two points from Zyon Pullin.

Tyreese Samuel was the difference in the first half with 11 points and four rebounds. And the defense shut Vanderbilt out the final 2:18 of the half.

The Gators never trailed

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Right from the start, Walter Clayton Jr. nailed a three to give Florida the lead. He also hit one to start the second half. Clayton Jr. made up for Pullin’s 1-for-8 shooting with 19 points. To be fair, Pullin did have six assists and only one turnover.

But where Florida really hurt Vanderbilt was from beyond the arc where the Gators made 9-of-24 and the Commodores only made 5 of 22. The Gators did a good job of breaking the Vandy press as well until the subs were put in at the end.

And Will Richard is back

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a struggle of late for the junior, but he hasn’t lost his place in the starting lineup because he is willing to do the little things.

And you knew a game like this was around the corner. He led Florida with a game-high 21 points. That comes on the heels of a 17-point showing at Alabama.

“He’s a stud, man, he’s a Gator,” said Florida coach Todd Golden. “He brings energy every day.”

It’s a good time for Florida’s best pure shooter to get hot. He had a stretch of six games where he was 8-for-36 on threes. In his last two games, Richard is 8-for-17.

The bigs are banging

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

We knew this would be a different team because there were four big men on the roster.

Man, are we seeing it. Thomas Haugh had another nice game (seven points) and so did Alex Condon (eight points, nine rebounds).

The thing is, these guys are just freshmen with high ceilings. And they have the perfect guy to learn from in Tyreese Samuel, who had 15 points and six boards.

But of course, the runs came

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It never got scary in the second half, but Florida did have those issues again. Vanderbilt was able to go on runs of 8-0, 9-0 and 7-0. Florida always had an answer and led by as many as 22 with 8:21 to play on a Richard jumper.

Richard also had four rebounds and three assists.

“I feel good taking what the defense gives me,” Richard said. “I know we have a special team.”

In the end, the Gators took care of business and have to do it again Wednesday at home against a Missouri team that has yet to win a conference game.

Next up

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators remain in the O’Connell Center for their next game against the visiting Missouri Tigers, who come to town on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

