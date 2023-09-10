Five takeaways from Florida’s convincing win over McNeese State

Florida followed up a lackluster Week 1 loss against Utah with a convincing and dominant win over the McNeese State Cowboys.

The Gators looked like a completely different team on both offense and defense this week, due in part to a relatively weak FCS opponent. Florida nearly shutout McNeese, 49-7, surrendering a touchdown in the final minutes of the game after a fumble from the fourth-string running back, Eddie Battle.

Despite losing the turnover battle, UF’s defense was sound and even forced a safety earlier in the game. The offense scored at will and found the end zone on its first seven drives.

Florida executed its game plan to near perfection Saturday, but the real test comes next week when Tennessee comes to the Swamp. Here are five takeaways from Florida’s Week 2 win.

The kids are alright

It’s hard not to be impressed with the effort the true freshmen gave last night for Florida. Leading the charge were running back Treyaun Webb and wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III. The former rushed for 71 yards on 14 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and scored twice while the latter hauled in all four passes Graham Mertz targeted him on for 36 yards (49 after the catch).

Left guard Knijeah Harris and wide receiver Aidan Mizell also got some playing time and looked decent.

On defense, T. J. Searcy was wreaking havoc. He finished the night with just two total tackles and 0.5 sacks, but Pro Football Focus has him as the fourth-best defender of the night for UF (76.0 defensive grade).

Bow down to the birthday boy!

The McNeese State defensive backs might have seen Ricky Pearsall in their sleep after the game he put together against them. Pearsall caught six of seven targets for 123 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a post route that Mertz read to perfection, hitting Pearsall in stride as he cruised into the end zone.

This is the guy that Pearsall needs to be all season for Florida, but most SEC defensive backs will be better than the ones McNeese State fielded.

Still, it’s hard not to get excited about the chemistry Mertz and Pearsall clearly have. That bond will only grow as the season continues.

Panic meter back down to yellow

One of the biggest concerns among Florida fans following the Utah game was whether the run game was over-hyped or not coming into the season.

Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne and Treyaun Webb combined for 274 yards on 40 carries (6.85 YPC) in response to those questions. In total, the offense rushed for 3267 yards and six of seven scores came on the ground.

Those numbers are elite. If Florida’s offensive line can repeat that performance, the Gators can compete with some of the SEC’s best. The Gators are a run-first team, and whatever doubt built up during the Week 1 loss should be long gone.

Billy Napier's love for the 12 formation isn't fading

Florida showed just how versatile its tight ends room is on Saturday. Hayden Hansen, Jonathan Odom and Dante Zanders all played 36 snaps or more, and Arlis Boardingham and Scott Isacks III got some work in as well. Everyone but Isacks was targeted once, and Hansen stood out as the best pass blocker in the group.

Jonathan Odom led the room with six catches (on six targets) for 54 yards. Dante Zanders dropped a pass in the end zone, but he realized it almost immediately and will be hard on himself over the week. Still, he was the most efficient run blocker of the group on a night where Florida rushed for more than 325 yards.

Each player in the room seems to bring a different skill set to the table, and Napier understands that enough to include some four-tight end sets in his playbook. The 12 formation (two tight ends) opened up the run game early for Florida, which caused McNeese to adjust and start giving up the pass more frequently.

Napier gets a ton of flack for his playcalling, but he deserves his roses for this one.

It's McNeese State...

I’ve mentioned it a few times above, but this deserves to be repeated once more: beating an FCS opponent in a convincing fashion is lovely, but it’s what good FBS teams should do.

McNeese State’s head coach was saying things like, “we’re trying to not let (Florida) make all the big plays,” after the first quarter. Everyone knew what this game was, and it hardly changes the national perspective surrounding Florida.

Beat Tennessee, or come close, then we’ll reevaluate.

