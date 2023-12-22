Five takeaways from Florida’s blowout win over Grambling State

It’s always a good night when Alex Klatksy takes the court for the Florida Gators.

For the more casual Gators hoops fan, Klatsky is the most beloved walk-on on the roster. If fans are chanting his name, it can only mean one thing: Florida is up BIG.

A 39-point victory isn’t quite as sweet as a 40-point one, but it does qualify as a big win. Florida took care of Grambling State, 96-57, on Friday, in a game that was never close.

What makes the outcome even more satisfying for Florida is that star player Riley Kugel spent the entirety of the game on the bench, recovering from a bruised foot. Kugel should be fine with some rest, and the team clearly didn’t need him to get the job done.

Here’s what the win means for Florida.

No Kugel, no problem

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Florida didn’t struggle to score without Riley Kugel. Will Richard led the team with 17 points, Tyrese Samuel added 15 and Zyon Pullin dropped 14. The Gators shot above 62.3% from the field and above 50% from three-point range. They also managed to hit 9 of 10 free throws, which is rare for this group.

Grambling State wasn’t playing the most serious defense, but it’s good to know that the offense can flow without its star in the mix.

Florida is getting better about playing down to opponents

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

Florida has battled hard against every Quadrant 1 and 2 opponent it has faced this season, but the Gators have a bad habit of playing down to Quadrant 3 and 4 foes. That wasn’t the case against Grambling State, though.

Florida jumped out to an early double-digit lead and never looked back. Even the reserves that came in with a purpose and continued to inflate the lead. After taking down East Carolina by only five points, a 30-point victory was never in doubt on Friday.

Seeing Florida struggle early on might have some fans fearful of a collapse come SEC play. Games like this help swing the pendulum of expectation back the other way.

The bench got some work in

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

In a game like this, the reserves get more playing time than usual and even the walk-ons get a few minutes. That means we got to see Kajus Kublickas, Julian Rishwain, Jack May and the legend Alex Klatsky himself. It was actually the lesser-known walk-on Bennett Andersen who scored in the final minutes of the game, though.

Kublickas stood out the most among that group, finishing the night with three assists and a pair of rebounds over nine minutes. He showed off his court vision enough to warrant some excitement, but he will likely have to wait until next season before seeing some consistent minutes.

Denzel Aberdeen, who gets decent minutes off the bench, scored 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

Micah Handlogten is finiding his groove

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Handlogten started the year scoring 16 against Loyola-Maryland and going 14 and 14 against Virginia. Handlogten only missed a pair of games, but there was some concern when he played just four minutes against Merrimack.

Have no fear, Gator Nation. Handlogten has flirted with a double-double three times since then, including a nine-point, nine-rebound game against Michigan. His eight points and six rebounds tonight against Grambling might seem pedestrian, especially compared to what he did in the season opener, but Handlogten is back.

Getting him conditioned enough to play more than 22-24 minutes is the next step.

One more game to make adjustments before SEC play

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Things are going pretty well right now for Todd Golden and Co., but the real test is coming. The holiday break will allow everyone to get healthy, and there’s just one more game between now and Jan. 6 — when SEC play kicks off.

Florida hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Wrapping up the non-conference slate 11-4 isn’t too shabby.

