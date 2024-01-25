Five takeaways from Florida basketball’s win over Mississippi State

Florida basketball has fared well against Quadrant 2 completion for most of the season, and the Gators stayed on script Wednesday night beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 79-70.

Things started slow for both teams, but Florida established a nine-point lead by halftime and nearly ran away with things coming out of the break. Mississippi State made a late push, but Florida had built up too big of a lead to overcome.

Will Richard led the way with 23 points, and Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin each added 15. There was a scary moment when Clayton landed on his wrist awkwardly and quickly went to the locker room, but he returned to the court later in the half.

Slow start

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

Neither team could buy a bucket through the first 10 minutes of the game. Florida started the night 6 of 18 from the field, but things changed after a 17-17 broke with 8:36 left in the half.

The Gators shot 11 of 18 to finish the half just under 50% from the field. More importantly, they entered the break with a nine-point cushion at home.

Zyon Pullin seemed like the only one ready to play early on, but Will Richard picked up as the half carried on. Riley Kugel scored two points and was called for two fouls off the bench.

Will Richard went off

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richard finished the night with 23 points and nine rebounds. Eighteen of those points and five rebounds came in the first half, and he did from every level. Richard shot 4 of 7 from three and flashed his midrange shot before slamming down a dunk with an open court in front of him.

All of Florida’s guards are capable of dropping 20 on any given night, but the team was at its best when Richard was hot. He led the offense during a December when Florida finished 6-0.

Down goes Clayton...

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Walter Clayton came out of the game two minutes into the second half after suffering an apparent injury to his left arm/hand. He left the court opening and closing his hand, but the replay showed more impact on his wrist.

Fortunately, Clayton returned to the court with his wrist taped and checked back in with 13:09 remaining. He nailed a deep three within a few possessions and showed no signs of limitation for the rest of the game.

Florida is officially calling it a bruise.

Mississippi State makes it close

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

At one point in the half, Florida led by 17 points, but Mississippi State pulled it within six down the stretch. Florida wasn’t playing lazy, per se, but it was an ugly stretch offensively.

The good news is that the Gators nailed all 10 free throw opportunities they got at the end of the game. The Bulldogs nearly pulled off the comeback, but the lead was too big to overcome.

Beat Georgia

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Florida has recovered from a crushing loss to Tennessee with two wins, the goal is simple. The Gators need to beat the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday and then get ready for a rematch with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Florida can’t afford to look too far ahead, though. Kentucky is only a week away, but losing to Georgia at home would erase any favor earned back with the NCAA Tournament selection committee over the past week.

Not to mention, this will be Mike White’s return to the O’Dome. It’d be a rough scene if he got the last laugh over the Rowdies.

Next up

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

White and the ‘Dawgs will be in Gainesville on Saturday, Jan. 27, to face off with the Gators inside the O’Connell Center. The game is scheduled for an early noon ET start and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Read more

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball’s win vs Mississippi State

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire