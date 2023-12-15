Five takeaways from Florida basketball’s win vs East Carolina Pirates

Florida basketball eked out a too-close-for-comfort win over the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday night in Lakeland for this year’s Florida Tip-Off, coming away with a narrow 70-65 victory.

It was a close game throughout, with the Gators’ largest lead being just 11 points with 2:54 remaining in the first half but still managed to go wire-to-wire in this one. Despite being favored by double digits, the two teams traded punches all night long with the Gators fighting off a pesky Pirates squad for the five-point win.

Walter Clayton Jr. led all scorers with 22 points, while three other Gators notched double digits. The Orange and Blue improved to 7-3 with three games remaining in its non-conference schedule.

Take a look below at the five main takeaways from Florida’s win over East Carolina.

Walter Clayton is the man

The junior guard exploded out of the gates, scoring nine of Florida’s 11 points and finishing the half with 20 before finishing with a game-high 22. For a while there, he simply looked unstoppable.

While Clayton might not be a true point guard in the traditional sense, his ability to control the game has been crucial in the Gators’ success this season. Sure, Golden has other guys who can drop 20-plus points on any given night, even when he is not burying the opposition on offense, the consistency the Iona transfer offers is one the others do not have.

Clayton has scored 10 or more points in all but two of Florida’s games this season — the opener against Loyola (9) and the last game against Richmond (8). While he has been very solid when it comes to distributing the ball, Thursday night was the first game with UF that he did not register an assist but his other contributions were key in the close win.

Florida is still struggling to put teams away early

The Gators had a few chances in the first half to push the game into lopsided figures but there were some lapses on the glass as well as untimely turnovers that kept the Pirates in the game. Their sluggishness out of the halftime locker room allowed ECU to keep its deficit under 10 during the critical opening minutes of the second frame, which continued to carry over the rest of the game.

Committing 18 turnovers certainly does not help. Shooting 54.5% (12-for-22) at the charity stripe does no favors, either.

There were simply times when it looked like either team could take control but neither wanted to take a bite. Florida needs to develop a more aggressive killer instinct before the SEC schedule begins.

The perimeter defense is still underwhelming

Golden has stressed on multiple occasions the importance of playing tight perimeter defense and his team once again failed to respond against East Carolina. One of the reasons the Gators struggled to tie the bow on the Pirates was the fact that they were able to find open shots from outside — making them at a decent clip to boot.

ECU finished shooting 39.7% from the field including 31.8% from beyond the arc, but those numbers were deflated by the hurried misses toward the end of the game. The Pirates had plenty of good looks and could have easily made more three-pointers had their accuracy been better.

That lack of solid perimeter D is another reason the game remained so close.

It feels like the Gators have played at the opponents' level lately

Sure, Florida has won the last two games but starting with the first half against Merrimack, which saw the Orange and Blue down a point at halftime. The Warriors gave the Gators a lot more trouble than they should have even though the latter turned on the gas in the second half to cruise to a 20-point win.

Then against Richmond, Florida was able to muscle a 10-point lead going into the half against the Spiders, but only outscored them by one for the 11-point win. Both of these games should have been broken open with more authority given the amount of talent on this UF team.

This brings us to Thursday night’s game, which saw the Orange and Blue struggle to separate itself from ECU all night long. A five-point win over a team that many oddsmakers had the Gators favored by 15 just does not look good — especially when a much less talented team forced the issue for a full 40 minutes.

Riley Kugel is not feeling it right now

Kugel is generally considered an NBA-level talent, but the sophomore swingman has been struggling in December, logging just five points in 20 minutes against Merrimack and 11 points in 30 minutes against Richmond. He finished with just two points in 23 minutes played on Thursday.

He was on the bench during crunch time in this one as well.

Sure, his offensive numbers are not terrible and it is just three games, but the non-conference schedule is usually a good time to pad the stats and get into a groove. On defense, Golden has praised him but there has also been some discussion about his effort level.

Coming into the game, he was third on the team in minutes (29.6) and one of three Gators to start every game this year. His 13.6 points-per-game average prior to the win was tidy and his team needs him to hit that mark regularly to help gel as a group.

Next game

Next up for Florida are the Michigan Wolverines, who will face the Gators in Charlotte, North Carolina, for this year’s Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

