Five takeaways from Florida basketball’s huge OT win at Kentucky

Florida’s basketball team gave Gator fans something to be proud of Wednesday night: a Quadrant 1 win.

Yay.

That really wasn’t what this was about. Florida beat the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena, which is all you really need to know.

Three Gators scored in the 20s and Florida ran its overtime record to 3-0 with a 94-91 win.

UF is now 15-6, 5-3 in the SEC. Kentucky had at least 13 points from four different players (including 24 from Reed Sheppard, who played all 45 minutes), but it wasn’t enough against the gritty Gators.

Five takeaways from an important win for head coach Todd Golden and his gang of Gators.

Tyrese Samuel is ridiculous

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

He had to deal with two seven-footers and one of them, Ugonna Oyenso, had 13 points and 16 rebounds eight of 14 Kentucky blocked shots. But Samuel more than held his own with 22 points and 13 rebounds plus four blocks including a big one in overtime.

The dude is a monster.

But the hero wore a headband

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 23 points and his pump fake three will go down as the biggest shot so far this year. It tied the game with three seconds to go in regulation and then Clayton hit another three to give Florida a lead it would never relinquish.

The Gators finally played a little defense at the end, forcing Kentucky to miss six of its last seven shots. “We played our hearts out,” said Samuel.

And who isn’t pulling for Pullin?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This guy is the key to this team. Look at this line for Zyon Pullin – 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. And he made five free throws in overtime.

“Overtime is our time,” Samuel said. Pullin also played 41 minutes and had only two turnovers. After the messy start, Pullin pulled the team together.

It was a sloppy first half

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

And there were a lot of bad shots and blocked shots between the two teams. Not to mention a bunch of bad turnovers. Still, Florida led 25-24 before one of those scary Rupp Runs happened.

Kentucky ran the lead to 10 at 41-31 before Florida had a strong final two minutes to cut the lead to five.

Hey, basketball is a game of runs, right?

The second half was pure chaos

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Florida came out strong and took the lead back from the Wildcats and it looked like Kentucky had it won in regulation with Rob Dillingham at the line and a two-point lead with 13 seconds to go. But Dillingham missed the second shot and Clayton Jr. faked a shot, stepped then drilled the three.

For the second straight game, Florida was heading to overtime.

Up next

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators will travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the first game of the new month. The game is set to top off at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2.

