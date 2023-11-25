Five takeaways from Florida basketball’s battle with No. 12 Baylor

Florida battled all evening against No. 12 Baylor, but the Gators came up short on Black Friday, 95-91, in the NIT Season Tip-Off Championship.

Down center Micah Handlogten, Florida head coach Todd Golden opted to go with a small ball lineup, moving guard Zyon Pullin into the starting point guard spot. The trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Riley Kugel and Will Richard is a lethal scoring combination, but Clayton was dealing with an illness all night, which affected his game.

Still, the Gators played with the heart and hustle of a top-25 team. So much so that the broadcast team was openly campaigning for the Orange and Blue to crack the rankings next week.

Florida needs to learn to close out those tough games before the NCAA Tournament comes, but we’re only six games into the season. There’s plenty of time to make adjustments.

Here’s what we learned about the Gators on Friday.

Riley Kugel stepped up

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Kugel has had a Jekyll and Hyde season so far, but he showed everyone why he’s still very much considered an NBA draft prospect. Under the lights of the Barclays Center and against elite competition, Kugel stepped up, nearly notching a double-double against the Bears.

He finished the night with a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Kugel also recorded a block and a steal over 33 minutes of action. Perhaps the biggest criticism Kugel’s faced so far has been his questionable shot selection, but a four-of-six night from beyond the arc proves that these aren’t random heaves.

Yes, the Gators lost, but this is a team with a legitimate star and some exceptional supporting cast members.

Slowing down Ja'Kobe Walter wasn't enough

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor’s biggest offensive threat coming into the game only played 17 minutes on Friday due to foul trouble, but Florida still struggled to keep the Bears from finding the bottom of the net. Walter sat most of the second half after picking up his fourth foul, but RayJ Dennis and Jalen Bridges reached put up more than 20 in the win.

The two combined to make seven of 10 three-point attempts and the team finished the day over 50 percent. Florida’s defense isn’t known for poor perimeter play, but Baylor’s offense moved the ball around incredibly efficiently. Clayton’s illness might have added to that a bit as well.

No Handlogten, no problem?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s make one thing clear: Florida is better with Micah Handlogten healthy.

However, the Gators looked decent without him, thanks to another strong night from transfer forward Tyrese Samuel. He finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh both came off the bench.

Condon didn’t have his best shooting night, missing both three-pointers he took, but he contributed on the boards with five rebounds. Haugh only played 12 minutes, scoring two from the line and hauling in two rebounds, but he’s a solid big body for Florida whenever he is on the court.

Handlogten was a game-time decision, which indicates that his ankle injury isn’t as serious as many feared based on the initial reaction.

There is zero quit in this group

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Florida trailed by double-digits for a decent chunk of this game, but the Gators clawed (yes, Gators have claws, at least according to Google) their way back into it every time.

Even the final minute was exciting despite Florida’s chances of pulling off a comeback being slim to none. The guards can pull up from deep at any time to erase a big lead, and the players feed off their own momentum. Ending up with the loss is tough, but no one is going to be taking it easy with a lead against this squad.

Learning to close out the rally will be key for this club, but the heart is there.

It's going to be hard for this team to miss the NCAA Tournament

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps it’s too early for this, but the Gators look like an NCAA Tournament team through six games of the year. The team plays an exciting brand of basketball that’s one more step away from winning consistently against good teams. The transfers have made an almost seamless transition into Golden’s system, and the returning players are leading the team through some early adversity.

Florida’s non-conference slate is no walk in the park, but the conference schedule should give the Gators plenty of opportunities to lock in a spot. It’s not quite bracketology season yet, but there’s no argument for Florida to miss the tournament if selection Sunday were today.

Read more

Florida hoops still outside AP top 25 despite big win over FSU

Gators get votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after flawless week

Florida forward among College Sports Wire’s under-the-radar freshmen

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire