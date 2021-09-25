Five takeaways from the first half of Auburn vs Georgia State: Auburn is falling apart

OK, so that was rough and really hard to watch.

Bo Nix and the Auburn offense looked incredibly rusty. The Tiger defense was gashed. The receivers can’t create separation consistently. Overall, just a poor showing from the Tigers. All around, my concern isn’t for Auburn in this game, but for the future. How will the Tigers handle SEC play? If they can’t establish the ground game against Georgia State (109th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game), how will they do against LSU and Georgia during the next two weeks?

Here are five takeaways from the first half against Georgia State.

1. Nix is not focused and having fun

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Nix was 10 for 19 doe 107 yards in the first half. He looked out of sorts.

2. The defense looked awful

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Auburn had a difficult time stopping Georgia State from establishing the ground game. They also made Georgia State QB Darren Grainger look like Lamar Jackson. It takes Auburn's defense so long to get set, which concerns me. Almost 200 yards rushing for Georgia State in the first half.

3. Auburn misses Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Please come back.

4. Auburn's receiving core is lacking

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Demetris Robertson, Auburn has not had a true No. 1 receiver emerge, and it's been to the offense's detriment. I'm looking at Kobe Hudson and Ja'Varrius Johnson to step up. Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby can't carry this offense forever.

5. Auburn isn't ready for SEC play

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

With LSU, Georgia, and Arkansas on the horizon, I don't see this team doing well in that stretch if they can't work some things out.

