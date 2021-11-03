Five takeaways from the first College Football Playoff Rankings

Ooookayy.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were announced, and there were some interesting differences from the current AP Top 25 Poll.

Georgia is unsurprisingly ranked No. 1, and Alabama follows at No. 2. Michigan State and Oregon round out the top four of the rankings. After that, pure chaos. Here is the poll in its entirety.

Georgia Alabama Michigan State Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Oklahoma Wake Forest Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Auburn Texas A&M BYU Ole Miss Mississippi State Kentucky NC State Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Fresno State San Diego State Pittsburgh

Here are five immediate takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.

The SEC controls the rankings... again

Half of the SEC is ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings

The Group of Five may never get a team into the College Football Playoff

Cincinnati came in at No. 6 in the first CFP rankings. The committee continues to show the GO5 no respect. Quite frankly, I think being ranked fifth or sixth is perfectly reasonable.

The winner of the SEC will be No. 1. The winner of the Big 10 is No. 2. The winner of the Big 12 is No. 3. And if Oregon wins out, they’re in. If not, either the SEC or the Big 10 will fill the fourth spot.

Auburn is getting their respect

Auburn comes in at No. 13 in the rankings. The 6-2 Tigers have a long way to go if they want to make a legitimate run at the CFP, but being inside the top 15 after a rough start to the year is impressive.

The Big 10 is going to eat itself alive

The top two teams from each of the Big 10 divisions (No. 5 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan State from the Big 10 East, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 21 Wisconsin from the Big 10 West) still haven’t played each other. Not to mention No. 22 Iowa vs No. 20 Minnesota, No. 7 Michigan vs No. 5 Ohio State, and No. 7 Michigan vs Penn State still hasn’t happened.

Three of Auburn's four final opponents are ranked

Yes, that includes Mississippi State, who is ranked 17th in the CFP rankings.

