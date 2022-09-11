Five takeaways from the CU Buffs’ 41-10 loss at Air Force

The box score in Colorado’s 41-10 loss to Air Force on Saturday didn’t look much different from last week’s loss to TCU. The Buffs played their best football in the second quarter but after the break, the Falcons soon opened up the floodgates.

Again, as I wrote in my halftime thoughts, nothing we saw on Saturday was particularly surprising. The 41-10 final score was about what most people predicted. However, if it weren’t for Alex Fontenot fumbling on the 1-yard line, the Buffs would’ve been within three points in the third quarter. In the same vein, Colorado wasn’t able to capitalize much on the three Falcons’ fumbles.

Here’s what we learned from a disappointing trip to the academy:

Maybe JT Shrout isn't the guy?

Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout, front, looks to pass the ball as Air Force linebacker Alec Mock covers in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The JT Shrout era was supposed to begin better than it did against the Falcons. Yes, the rain conditions were unfavorable to him and his receivers, but 51 passing yards on 5-of-21 just simply isn’t enough production. His first completion in the second half didn’t even come until two minutes into the fourth quarter. Drew Carter and Owen McCown were both mentioned in Karl Dorrell’s presser, too…

The young secondary can hold its own

Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III, top, is tripped up by Colorado safety Trevor Woods in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Led by Trevor Woods, who forced a clutch fumble in the second quarter before getting ejected in the third quarter, the Buffs’ secondary was a bright spot for me. Obviously, they weren’t tested much through the air, but I was most impressed with their ability to limit Air Force from the big play — albeit the second half was a different story. Woods and Nikko Reed combined for 12 total tackles.

Story continues

The offensive line wasn't a major issue

Sep 10, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) attempts a throw in the first quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force recorded only one sack and three TFLs on the afternoon. Plus, the O-line paved the way for 111 rushing yards. Not amazing, but we’ll take it after last season.

The turnover bug finally bit Karl Dorrell

(Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

Karl Dorrell’s CU teams have done an impressive job at protecting the rock the past couple of seasons, although I’d credit some of that to conservative play calling with Brendon Lewis. That all changed on Saturday as the Buffs coughed up two fumbles and Shrout threw an interception (he almost threw another, but an Air Force DB bobbled the can of corn).

Quinn Perry is a leader

Air Force wide receiver Dane Kinamon, center, takes to the air as he carries the football between Colorado linebacker Quinn Perry, left, and safety Isaiah Lewis he in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

For the second week in a row, Quinn Perry was the best player on the Buffs. His 17 total tackles limited Air Force’s ground attack and helped keep Colorado in the game.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire