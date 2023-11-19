Five takeaways from Colorado’s rough night in Pullman

This was the worst loss of the season for Colorado. In a season in which the Buffaloes relinquished a 29-point lead to Stanford and were blown out by a top-10 team, Friday’s 56-14 loss to the Washington State Cougars represented rock bottom for head coach Deion Sanders and Co.

Going up against a WSU team that had lost six straight heading in, the Buffs were never competitive at Martin Stadium. The Cougars got scores from their offense, defense and special teams before the first quarter was even over.

Here are five takeaways from the Buffaloes’ ugliest loss of the Coach Prime era:

Shedeur Sanders set CU's single-season passing yards record

One of the few bright spots of the game was when Shedeur Sanders hit Travis Hunter for a 45-yard score in the first quarter, giving Colorado’s quarterback the program’s single-season passing yards record. Sanders now sits at 3,230 yards and will have a chance to set CU’s single-season passing touchdowns record against Utah — if he’s healthy.

Sanders also left the game early

Sheduer Sanders has played most of the season hurt, but he could no longer stay out there on Friday night. Sanders came off the field in the first quarter after getting strip-sacked and his throwing arm was clearly in pain afterward. Freshman Ryan Staub spelled him for a series before Sanders could return. A few series later, Sanders was walloped again after a snap miscommunication and appeared to have hurt his ankle, which knocked him out of the game for good.

Progress was lost on the offensive line

After showing some progress against Arizona, the Buffs’ O-lin line played possibly its worst game of the year. Sanders was sacked four times before he left in the second quarter. Staub and Gavin Kuld were also running for their lives all night. Major scheme changes are needed for 2024 because this level of pass protection is not sustainable.

The defense looked lost

The Buffaloes weren’t at full strength on defense, but that’s no excuse for the game Colorado had on that side of the ball. WSU moved the ball without much resistance both on the ground and through the air. CU’s young defensive backs were targeted frequently and while that playing time will help them in the long run, WSU quarterback Cam Ward had himself a night.

Thoughts on the run game

Colorado’s run game hasn’t been featured enough to make an impact this season. Because of the injury to Shedeur Sanders, CU was forced to run the ball more to protect its inexperienced backup QBs, which allowed Sy’veon Wilkerson, Anthony Hankerson and Dylan Edwards to rack up a combined 27 carries for 122 yards. The coaching staff must commit more to the run game next week to help out whoever is at QB.

