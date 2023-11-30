Five takeaways from Colorado’s road loss to Colorado State

The Colorado men’s basketball team had its chances to steal a game on the road against in-state rival Colorado State, but a poor first half doomed the Buffs in an 88-83 loss.

The No. 20 Rams couldn’t miss from 3-point land while the Buffaloes’ offense was flat in the face of an energetic Moby Arena crowd. Led by freshman star Cody Williams and point guard KJ Simpson, the Buffs did work their way back into the game in the second half but ultimately couldn’t string together enough late defensive stops.

Here are my five takeaways from Colorado’s Wednesday night loss to Colorado State:

Cody Williams was unstoppable in the second half

After going scoreless in the first half, freshman phenom Cody Williams showed why he was a top recruit in the second half. Williams finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and also had three rebounds. With his slashing ability on full display, Williams got his points by putting his head down and attacking the paint. If Williams can keep that level of aggression up, Colorado will win many more games this season.

The Buffs' first half offense was tentative

The Buffaloes’ offense was stuck in the mud in the first half, settling for many contested shots. While CU did bounce back in the second half and shot lights out, the first half cost the Buffs the game.

“Our offense, it doesn’t change at home versus (on) the road, it’s just when people climb up into us and start pressuring us,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “They were the more physical team. Our guys are looking around for fouls; you’re on the road, fouls aren’t coming. They’re just not coming, so you got to play through it. Our guys weren’t able to do that. But (in) the second half, we got into an offense that forces the guys to move the ball side to side and create some problems for them. In the second half, our offense was playing good.”

CU was way too sloppy with ball

Just as it doomed them in the Florida State game, the Buffs gave the ball up too many times, and Colorado State took advantage of the extra possessions. CU turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 17 points for the Rams.

CU's poor early 3-point shooting also hurt

In the first half, Colorado was 0-of-6 from deep while CSU hit seven 3-pointers and got fouled on another attempt. The final stats had CSU with nine makes, 10 if you include those foul shots, compared to CU’s four makes. The -18 3-point differential was a significant factor in the five-point loss. Colorado must work to get better looks from its offense and limit the opponents’ chances for the same.

The Buffaloes have to improve their road mindset soon

Coach Boyle was not happy with the Buffs’ mental makeup, to say the least.

“It’s all mental toughness,” Boyle said. “It’s all it is. Mentally tough teams play well on the road, just like they do at home. Mentally weak teams don’t play well on the road and play well at home. That’s who we are right now, bottom line. Can we change it? Yeah, we can change it.”

