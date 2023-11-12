Five takeaways from Colorado’s heartbreaking loss to Arizona

That one hurt for the Colorado Buffaloes and their fans.

Despite not trailing once for the entire game on Saturday, Arizona kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to leave Folsom Field with a 34-31 win.

CU got a much better performance from its offense and special teams, but past issues resurfaced on the defensive side of the ball. While it’s hard to see it through after such a deflating loss, this team is much improved from where it sat last season. However, Colorado players and coaches alike are still learning how to win at this level.

Here are my takeaways from Colorado’s senior day loss:

Special teams was great, except for one kick

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s special teams were fantastic except when it was needed most. Mark Vassett had an outstanding game punting the ball, forcing Arizona to start inside its own 10-yard line three times. Xavier Weaver also found a lot of space in the punt return game, averaging 13.2 yards and setting the Buffs up with short fields.

The only blemish on the day was a big one as Alejandro Mata missed a 44-yard field goal with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Too many penalties once again

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s sloppiness in the penalties department returned as the team was called for 11 penalties. Arizona took advantage of the mistakes, too. Following a roughing the passer penalty on Deeve Harris, the Wildcats scored a critical touchdown in the second quarter.

Colorado's defense was good and bad

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Fifita was not as accurate as he has shown throughout this season, likely due to the different looks that Colorado’s defense threw at him. But the Buffaloes could not get enough push to stop the Wildcats’ run game. The Buffaloes surrendered 207 yards rushing, over 100 of which came on two plays.

The Buffs' offense found some traction

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado’s offense got going a bit on Saturday, scoring 31 points while showing a willingness to run the ball. CU ran the ball 30 times for 77 yards, although Sanders accounted for 13 of those run plays. The offensive line also played much better with only three Arizona sacks on the day.

The build is slow but steady

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes have shown significant improvement from last year’s 1-11 team. While it’s been hard to go from 3-0 to 4-6 this year, the Buffs have competed in every game but one, and most of their losses have come against ranked teams. Colorado is improving, but the Buffs will continue to take lumps this year as they grow.

Although they still have an outside shot at reaching a bowl game, the focus should be paid to player growth.

Further reading

READ: Shedeur Sanders surpasses 10,000 career passing yards

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire