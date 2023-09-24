Five takeaways from Colorado’s blowout loss to Oregon

The dream start for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes was bound to come to an end at some point. In fact, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare on Saturday with a 42-6 loss to Oregon.

The game was basically over from the start as the Ducks quickly raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter before pouring on another 22 points in the second quarter to give Oregon a 35-0 lead at the half.

Despite the loss, the season isn’t over, but it might be time to face the harsh truths of what a rebuild looks like.

As we lick our wounds following a painful loss, here are some of the top takeaways from the contest:

Stopping the run matters

Something that has been noticeable over the first few weeks of the season is that Colorado just isn’t there yet when it comes to the line of scrimmage. The Buffs allowed 240 rushing yards on 6.3 yards per rush, a number that will get you beat each and every week.

Balance is critical

Another weakness of Colorado that was exploited against the Ducks was the Buffs’ inability to run the football. Colorado has struggled all season long to find a consistent rushing attack and it finally came back to bite the Buffs against a quality opponent like Oregon. Colorado has to find a way to create more balance offensively.

Travis Hunter was missed

This goes without saying, but the absence of Travis Hunter was sorely noticed on Saturday afternoon. Hunter’s impact, especially defensively, was needed against an Oregon offense led by quarterback Bo Nix.

The Buffs are better than how they played

As bad as it was, I think it’s important to note that the Buffs are better than how they played on Saturday. Give Oregon credit, the Ducks showed up ready to play and hit the Buffs in the mouth early and often. The Pac-12 is tough, so Colorado will have more opportunities to prove its worth.

Colorado has to protect Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times on Saturday and if the Buffs want to have any success in the Pac-12, they must keep Sanders protected. Without Sanders, the Colorado offense would be in a world of hurt.

