Five takeaways from Colorado’s 42-9 loss to Oregon State

In comparison to Colorado’s five previous blowouts this season, the Buffs were hurt more by their own mistakes than anything else throughout Saturday’s 42-9 loss to Oregon State.

JT Shrout’s pick-six and fumbles by Anthony Hankerson and Charlie Offerdahl were three of the more obvious mistakes, but the Buffs were also plagued by dropped passes and costly penalties.

Oregon State, however, owned the game with a level of physicality that the Buffs haven’t seen all season. Physicality is still an aspect of football you can control so hopefully, Colorado learned a few things.

Below are five takeaways from the Buffaloes’ rough night in Corvallis:

Too many missed opportunities

The first half, and really the entire game, was frustrating to watch simply because the Buffs couldn’t capitalize on opportunities.

This theme started early when after the Buffs’ defense recovered a fumble, Anthony Hankerson returned the favor on the ensuing drive. Later, Jamar Montgomery was flagged twice for roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct to give the Beavers 30 yards, ultimately producing a touchdown.

Colorado’s final offensive possession of the half was particularly tough as Daniel Arias and Jordyn Tyson each dropped a pass on third and fourth down, respectively.

The struggles in Oregon State territory resumed when Charlie Offerdahl lost a fumble in the fourth quarter to end a promising drive.

Colorado was overmatched physically

The Beavers are arguably the most physical team in the Pac-12 and they shine with poster children Damien Martinez and two-way player Jack Colletto. Martinez’s downhill attack produced 178 rushing yards and three scores, while Colletto’s OSU defense gave no mercy to CU ball carriers. The Buffs’ lines weren’t the team’s weakest area, but it was overmatched at times.

Buffs need a running back to step up

With Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith out, the Buffs rotated in Anthony Hankerson, Jayle Stacks and Charlie Offerdahl at running back. None of those three were able to get much going, although Stacks and his xx rushing yards stood out the most. It would benefit the offense to have some more consistency at this position, both in terms of personnel (once healthy) and production.

Clay Patterson's offense was encouraging

Personally, I don’t think interim offensive coordinator Clay Patterson’s play-calling was poor. There were sprinkles of trickery, the run game had flashes and JT Shrout was given open receivers. Unfortunately, Shrout was off-target on several throws and the WRs are still struggling with drops. I’m optimistic that with some more time, Colorado’s offense can start producing what matters most, points.

Offense needs to stay on the field longer, preserve defense

Whether or not you value time of possession as a measuring tool, it’s not good when your defense is on the field for over 34 minutes. That’s simply exhausting and while Oregon State did run a methodical offense, some of the blame falls on CU’s habit of producing three-and-outs. The Buffs’ defense was clearly exhausted late in the game and allowed Oregon State to add plenty of insurance.

