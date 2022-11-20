Five takeaways from Clemson’s win over Miami

Clemson improved to 10-1 (8-0 ACC) Saturday as Dabo Swinney’s team walked away from Death Valley with a 40-10 win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

It was a good win for the Tigers though it wasn’t a complete performance from the team. While the offense played possibly their best football of the season in the first half, the second half was a different story, with the group struggling in the third quarter. Luckily for No.9 Clemson, the defense came to play.

Even with the second-half offensive struggles, it was another solid win for Swinney and the Tigers as they extended their home win streak 40 games while winning their 12th straight ten-win season. It was a good night for the Tigers in Death Valley.

Here are five takeaways I believe to be some of the most important from Clemson’s Week 12 win over Miami.

Clemson's defense looked as good as advertised

Wow. What a defensive performance from Wes Goodwin and the Tigers’ defense. Of the eleven games Clemson has played in the 2022 season, this performance was hands down their best. There was tremendous hype about this Clemson defense heading into the season, and I don’t think they’ve lived up to the hype. Against Miami, however, Wes Goodwin’s defense went beyond the hype they received entering the season. Clemson’s defense put together a masterclass performance. Miami’s offense totaled 68 passing yards and 30 rushing yards, as the Hurricanes failed to eclipse 100 offensive yards. Even when the Tigers’ offense was doing the defense no favors with turnovers, the defense stepped up and played at an elite level. This performance was one of the best defensive performances you’ll see out of a Clemson team.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a career day

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. followed up Barret Carter’s breakout game last week with his own breakout this week. Man, did Carter look good against the Hurricanes. The sophomore linebacker was seemingly everywhere Saturday as he made play after play for Goodwin’s defense. Watching Trotter play against Miami, he flashed serious NFL potential. Trotter had nine total tackles in the game, seven more than the next closest player. He also recorded a sack and tackle for loss in his phenomenal performance. It was an excellent game for Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Clemson's offense can't afford to turnover the ball like they did against Miami

It was a tale of two halves for the Clemson offense, as the Tigers had their best offensive performance of the season in the first half before falling apart in the second half. Clemson may have only lost two fumbles in this game, but they had five of them in total. Along with the fumbles, starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw a bad interception after almost throwing one earlier in the drive. Lucky for the Tigers’ offense, Clemson’s defense came to play in a big way. Miami was not able to take advantage of these turnovers, but that doesn’t mean others won’t be able to. Clemson cannot afford to turnover the ball like this against South Carolina or North Carolina, as both offenses are far more capable of making the team pay. Turnovers can make or break a game.

Trenton Simpson is going to be a star in the NFL

One of the biggest takeaways I walked away from this game thinking is that Trenton Simpson is REALLY good at football. If you want to talk about guys with a high ceiling, you will find few players in the ACC or even the country with as much potential as Simpson. Against Miami, Simpson gave NFL scouts a peak at why he’s showing up in the first round of nearly every single 2023 NFL mock draft. The junior’s athletic ability was on full display against the Hurricanes, recording two sacks and two tackles for loss while also forcing a fumble. Simpson’s reaction time and tremendous athletic ability were on full display Saturday.

Like last week, there is still more to work to be done

This point may seem like a cop-out repeating the final point from last week, but it is true. If Clemson wants to impress the College Football Playoff committee and make another trip to the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have a lot of work to do to get there. Against Miami, we saw Clemson do something we’ve seen all season; fail to put together a complete game. I have yet to walk away from a game with the feeling that Swinney and the Tigers played their best football. This team has the potential to be great, but they need to keep working toward that greatness.

