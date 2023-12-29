Five takeaways from Clemson’s wild Gator Bowl win over Kentucky

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers took down Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats 38-35 in an absolutely wild Gator Bowl win.

A battle between the ACC and SEC, this matchup wasn’t short of excitement as big plays and big turnovers were huge pieces of this game. Drive after drive, we saw some crazy things happen, and at the end of the day, Swinney and Clemson came out on top in this wild one.

There is a lot to process from this Clemson performance, with the Tigers earning the win on their final offensive drive. Here are five takeaways from Clemson’s back-and-forth Gator Bowl win over Kentucky.

Phil Mafah carried the Tigers' offense when they needed him most

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When the Clemson offense needed a spark, Phil Mafah was there. While I would have loved to see Mafah get more touches, he did everything he needed to do and more with the touches he got. Mafah took 11 carries for 71 yards and a ridiculous four touchdowns, scoring 24 of the Tigers’ 38 points. In the red zone, Mafah was a bully, proving he wouldn’t be stopped on two 1-yard touchdown runs and a 3-yard touchdown run. It wasn’t just work in the red zone where Mafah shined, taking the first play after a turnover of 29 yards for one of his four touchdowns. Mafah was a stud in the Gator Bowl and one of the biggest reasons they walked away with a win.

Cade Klubnik showed a lot of heart down the stretch but needs to improve tremendously this offseason

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik had a really, really tough Gator Bowl but when the team needed him to perform, he did. That final drive took a lot of heart and courage, which you can’t help but give him credit for. Many other players may have crumbled in that situation, but Klubnik kept fighting. Even so, what we saw from the sophomore quarterback a majority of the game is hard to ignore. Klubnik has the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but he has A LOT of work to do to get there. We need tremendous improvement from Clemson’s guy under center to return to where this program wants to be.

Turnovers were the difference for the Tigers in this win

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

What an absolutely bananas performance from this Clemson defense. One minute, you can’t believe how well they’re playing; the next, you can’t believe how badly they got burned. Regardless, it was turnovers that made all the difference in this win. If you win the turnover battle, you’ve got a great chance to win the game. Well, Clemson turned over the ball once while causing four turnovers on defense. It was two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for this defense, who overcame a lot in this win. Turnovers killed the Tigers this season, but they did the killing with them in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson's secondary got torched and has a lot of growing up to do

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of all the things we can’t ignore from this performance, arguably the top thing is the play of this secondary. This unit clearly has a lot of growing up to do this offseason because they got torched. The Tigers got burned for a 60-yard touchdown and a later 72-yard pass that set up a 1-yard touchdown score for Kentucky. They did a fine job outside of the big plays, but the big plays were brutal to watch. Situations where there wasn’t a defender within 20 yards of the receiver bad. You can’t knock them for the Dane Key 58-yard catch because that was one of the worst missed offensive pass interference calls you’ll probably ever see. They were fine for a lot of the game, but the big plays were devastating and almost cost this team a Gator Bowl win. It’s a young group, so it’s way too early to be worried.

It's clear Clemson still has a lot of work to do to return to the places they want to be

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

How about this picture! In all seriousness, the Clemson football program is not in a bad place, but it is all too clear that they have a lot of work to do to return to their former glory. From top to bottom, it feels like something isn’t clicking with this team like it once was. Now, I can’t say for sure what it is, but I am sure many Clemson fans probably feel the same way. This offseason will be a critical one for the Tigers as they need to start putting things together.

