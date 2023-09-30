Five takeaways from Clemson’s strong but inconsistent road win over Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers recovered from last week’s overtime loss to Florida State with a bounce-back road 31-14 win over Dino Babers and Syracuse.

Clemson (3-2,1-2 ACC) came to play in the first half, with the defense making plays, causing turnovers, and the offense taking advantage of the opportunities they were given. The second half wasn’t as strong for the Tigers’ offense, but the defense continued to perform as the team picked up a much-needed ACC win.

Watching this win, you can see how talented this Clemson team is and how much more they are capable of. The team needs to continue working and find more consistency in their game.

Here are five takeaways from Clemson’s solid road win against Syracuse.

Tyler Brown is the real deal

If you didn’t know before, you do now. True freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown is the real deal. It was another impressive performance from the young receiver, hauling in eight receptions for 151 yards. Brown has become a focal point of the passing game early in his career with the Tigers, and you can see why. Not only does he get open at a high rate, he is explosive. It has felt like this offense has been missing big playmaking ability at wide receiver for some time, and Brown looks to be very capable of making those plays. Brown, Beaux Collins, and a healthy Antonio Williams make an excellent trio of wide receivers for starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Clemson's offense started strong but underwhelmed in the second half

The Clemson offense had me confident in the first half, with Klubnik completing 16 of 25 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns to start the game. They took advantage of opportunities, and though every drive wasn’t perfect, they showed us flashes of their capabilities. In the second half, we saw a completely different Clemson offense. Play calling changed, and the Tigers looked like a team looking to hold onto the lead rather than extend it. They scored ten points in the second half, but the defense was a big part of the final touchdown being possible. I did not like how they called the offense in the second half. If the Tigers’ defense didn’t look excellent, they could have been punished for it.

Clemson's defense looked excellent on the road

Outside of a few drives, this Clemson defense dominated against Garrett Shrader and the Syracuse offense. The Tigers’ offense put this defense in multiple situations to get tested in the second half, but they responded and didn’t allow the Orange to gain momentum. They won the turnover battle, causing three with a Jeremiah Trotter Jr. interception that set up a score, a Xavier Thomas fumble recovery that set up a score, and an additional fumble recovery. They totaled five sacks and six TFLs in the win. In a harsh environment, they allowed 286 total yards while spending a good amount of time on the field, but they didn’t let that affect them. This was an excellent performance from defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and the Clemson defense.

Clemson's freshmen class continues to make a significant impact

You’ve heard all about Tyler Brown, but he isn’t the only true freshman making a significant impact on this Clemson team. In particular, let’s talk about defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end T.J. Parker. These two have been phenomenal on the defensive line and are only improving. Once again, both left their mark on the field by putting together some outstanding performances. Parker recorded five tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss, while Woods didn’t stuff the stat sheet but was disruptive all game. These freshmen are proving their worth and then some.

Garrett Riley is struggling to utilize Will Shipley

One of the most frustrating parts of this 2023 season is how new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has been using star running back Will Shipley. Heading into this season, expectations were sky-high for what Riley could do for Shipley in this offense. He was the top dog the past two seasons, but I felt he could have been utilized more effectively. Unfortunately for us, the utilization of this star running back looks just as questionable this year as it did the last. Getting Shipley in open space could do wonders for this offense, but the play-calling has driven him inside more often than not and failed to produce opportunities for him to make something happen. Get your best player in the open field and let him make a play. Riley and the offense need to work on their game plan around Shipley because there will be games where we need him to win, and putting your player in a situation to succeed is a big part of that.

