Five takeaways from Clemson’s momentum-building win over Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers came into Week 11 following a massive win over Notre Dame, and they carried that momentum into their matchup against Georgia Tech, dominating the Yellow Jackets 42-21 in Death Valley.

Clemson (6-4, 3-4 ACC) needed this win to qualify for a bowl game, and that’s what they went out and did in excellent fashion. The Tigers’ performed well on both sides of the ball, as the offense kept up pace and the defense imposed their will on the Georgia Tech offense for most of the game. It was an excellent win for the Tigers as they look to finish this season strong.

Here are five takeaways from Clemson’s momentum-building Week 11 win over Georgia Tech.

Clemson's defense continues to perform at a high level

Week after week, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and this Clemson defense perform at a near-elite level. Things didn’t change against the Yellow Jackets, as starting quarterback Haynes King had no responses for the Tigers’ defense. This performance was an elite defensive performance from start to finish. Outside of getting bailed out a couple of times by the Georgia Tech offense, who dropped an easy touchdown catch on a deep ball, and a more challenging deep ball went through the wide receiver’s hands. Other than that, they looked phenomenal. They caused pressure, locked up in the passing game, and, more often than not, shut down the run. Four sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and four interceptions. It was pure domination from the Tigers as they wreaked havoc for most of this game. Wes Goodwin continues to have quietly been great this season.

The Tigers' secondary put on a show for their home crowd, highlighted by the freshman class

What a performance from Clemson’s secondary, especially the young guys! Clemson came down with four interceptions on Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, ensuring the Tigers wouldn’t lose the turnover battle. One of these interceptions came from freshman Shelton Lewis, who took the pick 46 yards for a touchdown. Lewis added four pass breakups throughout the game, playing excellent football. The craziest part of this performance is that every single interception came from a freshman. King completed 11-29 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions, with most of his production coming at the end of the game. Clemson’s secondary went off against the Yellow Jackets.

After a slow start, the offense responded and performed

Clemson’s offense did not look like it came to play to play in the first quarter, which was concerning. Thankfully, they responded in the 2nd quarter and pretty much the rest of the game. The Tigers scored 21 points in the 2nd quarter, and it was all Clemson after that. The Tigers’ offense totaled 465 yards in this matchup, with 260 passing yards and 205 rushing yards. The offensive starters were off the field with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, which is typically a good sign for an offense. We’ve seen Clemson suffer from slow starts and inconsistency throughout the season, but not today. A strong performance from offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense.

Cade Klubnik played his best game of the season

We may be watching Cade Klubnik take the next step as the season winds down because this was his best performance, and I’d say by a wide margin. From top to bottom, Klubnik looked improved pretty much everywhere you’d like. He holds the ball for a while, but that’s fine if you’re not making mistakes when you do so. Mistakes were limited today for Klubnik as he extended plays and made things happen with his feet. He responded even when there was a mistake, such as his lone interception on a pass thrown behind Jake Briningstool, but that was also a great play by the defensive back. He looked as comfortable as he has all season in the pocket and threw some lasers. You’d like the interception not to happen, but other than that, this was Klubnik’s best game of the season. Completing 23-34 passes for 205 and 4 touchdowns, Klubnik looked great under center today.

Clemson's run game is starting to pick up steam again

After a breakout from Junior running back Phil Mafah against Notre Dame last week, many wondered what things would look like in this backfield with Will Shipley returning from injury. Well, the answer is very good. Mafah got the bulk of the workload, with Shipley playing the change of pace role, and it honestly felt more natural with the roles reversed.

Mafah taking the early carries wears down the defense, and while he is a thumper, he is much more explosive than many realize. He can churn out those extra yards and break off a big run at any moment. On the other hand, Shipley is also explosive but runs with a bit more finesse and is better out of the backfield, which fits his role well today. It was a perfect mix of the two backs.

Mafah took 17 carries for 96 yards, and Shipley added 11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, including 3 catches for 30 yards through the air. This is the dynamic duo Clemson fans were hoping for.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire