Dabo Swinney and the Tigers fell 28-20 on the road to Miami in a double overtime loss where Clemson continued to their trend in the wrong direction.

Heading into this 2023 season, expectations were sky-high for this Clemson team. Just over halfway through the season, things have felt more like a nightmare than anything. Getting outscored 21-3 in the fourth quarter, this loss was as bad as they come for a program like Clemson.

There was a lot to process from this performance as, for the first time this season, it was both Clemson’s offense and defense that were underwhelming. Things just aren’t clicking for the Tigers this season.

Here are five takeaways from Clemson’s meltdown double overtime loss to Miami in Week 8.

What is going on with the Clemson football program?

There is something internally wrong with the Clemson football program right now, and it starts with the Tigers’ coaching staff. Nearly every game for two seasons now, we’ve seen the same issues from this team. How many times this season have you sat there and went, “Oh, here we go again,” as you watched this team repeat the same mistakes they did the week before, and the week before that, and the week before that, and so on. Walking into each game as a fan and expecting the worst is an awful feeling, but that’s simply Clemson football right now. It’s not like there isn’t talent on this team, too; the talent is there. Clemson’s coaching staff needs to sit down and have a real conversation with each other because this was embarrassing. I hate to say it, but the Tigers are continually trending in the wrong direction.

Clemson's offense remains a turnover machine

Okay, a turnover machine may be a stretch, but man, have these turnovers been a sight to see this season. Three turnovers in this one against Miami, with one being a fumble on the one-yard line by one of Clemson’s best players, Will Shipley. This offense now has 10 fumbles lost this season, with seven coming from starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. Coming out of the bye week, we were once again expecting a much better performance from this offense, and turnovers are continually a huge factor. Turnovers are costing the Tigers games.

Get Jake Briningstool involved and good things will happen

Finally, this Clemson offense got tight end Jake Briningstool involved, and they benefited greatly from it. It was by no means a strong performance from this offense, but if there was a bright spot, it was Briningstool’s performance. The starting tight end scored all of Clemson’s offensive points, with both touchdown grabs being highlight reel-worthy plays. The first one was on a 32-yard strike down the middle of the field, and the second was an acrobatic 19-yard touchdown grab where Briningstool snuck his knee down in the end zone before his feet landed out of bounds. He ended the game with five catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson's defense failed to rise to the occasion

Clemson’s defense failed to rise to the occasion in this matchup, getting bullied on the ground and torn up down the stretch by a true freshman quarterback starting the first game of his career. This unit allowed 211 yards on the ground, and as the game went on, Miami quarterback Emory Williams got more and more comfortable against this defense. Williams completed 24/33 passes for 151 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while being sacked 0 times. Wes Goodwin and this defense were torn up in the fourth quarter and beyond as they folded down the stretch.

Through good times and the bad

We’ve seen the best football in Clemson’s program history during the Dabo Swinney era, but with all things, you have to take the good times and the bad. For the first time in a while, we are seeing an extended bad stretch from the Tigers, and from what we saw yesterday and in Week 6 against Wake Forest, there are likely more bad times coming before good. It hurts to say, but Clemson feels like they are on a downward spiral, and there is nothing we can do about it but watch and hope things turn around.

