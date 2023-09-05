Five takeaways from Clemson’s deflating loss to Duke

​​​When Dabo Swinney and the Tigers kicked off their 2023 season against the Duke Blue Devils, there are few, if any, who would have predicted this result.

Clemson was the heavy favorite heading into this matchup, and they continually dealt self-inflicted wounds in their 28-7 loss to Duke. There’s no doubt that the Blue Devils played a strong game, but it is as clear as day that the Tigers did themselves no favors with their sloppy tackling and turnovers in the red zone.

It is difficult to find positives from a performance like this as each No.9 Clemson fan likely feels the same deflated feeling. What could have been a great start to another Clemson football season quickly turned into a nightmare. This was the most frustrating game I’ve watched since I started covering Clemson football.

Here are five takeaways from Clemson’s crushing opening week loss to Duke.

Clemson beat themselves just as bad as Duke beat them

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be clear… this is taking nothing away from Mike Elko and the Duke Blue Devils. They played an excellent game and took advantage of Clemson’s mistakes. The thing is, there were way too many Clemson mistakes. In all my years of covering Clemson football, I don’t think I’ve seen a self-implosion as big as the one we witnessed Monday night. The Tigers were sloppy on special teams, having a field goal blocked and another missed. They had three turnovers with two inside the 10-yard line in crucial situations. Duke beat the Tigers, but they beat themselves just as bad.

Clemson's offense has a lot of work to do

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

While this feels obvious, it needs to be brought up. When Swinney went out and got Garrett Riley from TCU as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator, expectations were sky-high for this Clemson offense. However, Week 1’s reality hit like a Mack truck. In the first half, the play calling wasn’t nearly as strong as we would have expected, and sure, it got a little better, but the sloppy play and lack of big play ability was evident on Monday night. I, like many, was expecting Clemson’s offense to burst onto the scene with starting quarterback Cade Klubnik and Riley completely changing the outlook of this offense. Things looked just as bad tonight as they did last season, and it’s tough to say it didn’t look worse.

Clemson's defense showed promise but struggled in multiple areas

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

To be fair, Clemson’s defense put the offense in multiple situations to succeed, but overall, it was far from a complete performance from the defense. The Tigers’ got torched on the ground, allowing 199 rushing yards, with the Blue Devils averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Failing to wrap up led to multiple big plays for Duke, including a 44-yard touchdown run for quarterback Riley Leonard. Though the Tigers’ secondary looked far improved, the defensive line was underwhelming, generating little pressure throughout the game. They ended the game with 0 sacks. This group has a high ceiling, but they have to clean up their play.

Another missed opportunity to let Will Shipley take over a game

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

A lot from this game made me frustrated as a Clemson supporter, with the continued misuse of Will Shipley being the thing that made me the most frustrated. On the surface, 23 touches for 143 yards and a touchdown looks good, but Garrett Riley missed a significant opportunity to take advantage of one of the best offensive playmakers in college football. Why are we not allowing Shipley to take over a game? Why is he not getting the crucial red zone touches that can make or break a game? Again, 23 touches on the surface is a lot, but this is a game where the Tigers needed to feed their best player as much as they could. This could have been a career day for the star running back.

Clemson needs to start playing like they have nothing left to lose

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

With this painful loss to Duke, the Tigers need to look themselves in the mirror and self-reflect. Honestly, it seems like the staff either didn’t trust Klubnik under center or completely botched their game plan heading into this matchup. Regardless of which you believe, the Tigers need to allow Riley to fully open up this Clemson offense and take some risks. There was a concerning lack of passes downfield in this matchup, and the Tigers won’t compete with the best of the best if they don’t take shots downfield and look to make big plays. Put this loss behind you and come out in Week 2 and open up this offense.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire