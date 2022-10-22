Five takeaways from Clemson’s comeback win over Syracuse

Clemson improved to 8-0 (6-0 ACC) Saturday as Dabo Swinney’s team walked away from Death Valley with a 27-21 comeback win over Dino Babers and Syracuse.

It was a challenging game for Swinney and the Tigers as the the team struggled in the first half before getting things together in the second. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his worst performance of the season yet, leading to true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik taking over in the third quarter to help lead the Tigers to a comeback victory.

It wasn’t the best performance from either Clemson’s defense or offense but the team remained resilient as they put together a game defining second half.

The Tigers remain top dogs in the ACC after Week 8 maintaining their undefeated record. Game after game, we learn a little more about this No.5 Clemson team, with their dominant win over No.14 Syracuse being no different.

Here are five takeaways I believe to be some of the most important from Clemson’s Week 7 win over Syracuse.

Clemson's offense lives and dies with Will Shipley

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson starting running back Will Shipley, week after week, is proving why he’s not only the best player on this offense but arguably the best player on the entire team. Shipley has been on a tear this season, and things did not slow down against the Orange as Shipley carried the Clemson offense to a comeback win. Shipley took 27 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns on the day, with a 50-yard game-winning touchdown run that gave Clemson all the momentum they needed. Shipley has been a regular here for a reason; he is the heart and soul of the Tigers’ offense.

DJ Uiagalelei took a step back

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a rough Saturday for Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei who had his worst performance this season. Watching the junior quarterback against Syracuse, he looked like the DJ of last season as he struggled with turnovers having three big ones in this game. All three were when Clemson was in scoring position. The poor play led to Uiagalelei taking a seat as true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in and helped the Tigers pull off a comeback win. It was a poor performance out of Uiagalelei though the way he handled himself after being benched was excellent. The junior remained invested in the game, proving to be the team player we know him to be. Uiagalelei is still Clemson’s starting quarterback though it is safe to say he took a step back against the Orange.

Wes Goodwin showed up with the defensive adjustments

Syndication: The Greenville News

Clemson’s defense did not do a great job against the Syracuse offense in the first half, but Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin made all the proper adjustments at halftime. The Orange scored 14 points on the Tigers’ defense in the first half, which isn’t a ton, but the way they scored was the concerning part. The defensive line wasn’t dominating up front, and Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader was taking advantage. Things shifted completely in the second half, with the Clemson defense holding the Orange to 0 second-half points, giving a struggling Clemson offense the opportunities they needed to make a comeback. Props to Wes Goodwin for another solid performance.

Phil Mafah made the most of his opportunity

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Will Shipley may be the heart of this Clemson offense, but backup running back Phil Mafah is making a name for himself in rotation with the Tigers’ star running back. With junior running back Kobe Pace out, Mafah has made the most of the opportunities he’s been getting as he came up big for the Tigers against the Orange. The change of pace back took 18 carries for 91-yards and a touchdown adding a power element to Clemson’s running game that Shipley can’t. The Tigers’ offense may be at its best when Shipley is on the field, but Mafah himself is proving to be a perfect chance of pace threat for Brandon Streeter’s offense.

When Uiagalelei was down, the team stepped up

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The most important position on the football field is quarterback. When Clemson’s starting quarterback struggled, the rest of the team stepped up and pulled off a crucial win for their season. In situations like the one the Tigers’ found themselves in, many teams crumble and fail to save their season from collapse. On the other hand, Clemson did the opposite and walked away from Death Valley with their 38th straight home win. It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire