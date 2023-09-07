Five takeaways from Chris Lows’ ESPN article detailing Jimbo Fisher’s future with Texas A&M

Throughout my time covering the Texas A&M Football program, and of course, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher’s widely discussed tenure, those outside of the Texas A&M media realm generally relied on the low-hanging fruit that was the free media fodder provided on the back of the Aggies’ dismal 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 season,

Back in late December, Fisher, who (finally) saw the writing on the wall, took a big shot after hiring Bobby Petrino as the program’s new offensive coordinator, taking his first assistant job since 2002. Bringing some personal baggage, Petrino’s offensive acumen and extensive coaching resume completely outweighed any negative aspects of his hiring.

Throughout the summer, most of the outside skepticism was based on the potential animosity seen within the future Fisher/Petrino dynamic. Still, through a successful spring with notable changes to the offense, which continued into the fall, the Aggies opened the 2023 season with a bang, blowing out the vising New Mexico Lobos 52-10 behind starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s five touchdowns, three thrown to ascending sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas.

On Wednesday, ESPN senior writer Chris Low released his highly anticipated article after spending time in College Station to interview Jimbo Fisher, Bobby Petrino, and Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork to finally bring some much-needed clarity regarding the general vibe around the football program, Fisher’s coaching future, and of course, predicting how the Petrino experiment will pan out during the rest of the 2023 season and beyond.

Here are my five takeaways from Low’s thought-provoking ESPN piece.

Jimbo Fisher completely ignores the outside noise concerning the Texas A&M's trajectory, as he should

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m not as stubborn as some people might think,” Fisher told ESPN a few weeks before the start of the 2023 season. “I know what I want in a football program. I’m not going to panic and do something just because somebody outside this building thinks I should. I’m going to do what I think is right for the program. That’s the way it’s always been.”

Analysis: The 2022 season will continue to plague Fisher’s future with the program until consistent success is seen on the gridiron, but guess what? He’s dead set on turning things around after making several key changes to the staff, while his insanely impressive recruiting success has yet to be affected by the previous failures on the field. He may read our articles from time to time, but in terms of keeping things in-house, he has plenty of individuals around him to bounce ideas off of, and in the end, he puts as much pressure on himself to succeed as we put on him.

Bobby Petrino's rumored temper has been widely misinterpreted this offseason

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“You saw all the stuff out there about how Petrino and Jimbo were not going to get along,” Petrino said. “People just don’t get it. That’s not how it works. He’s the boss, right? I’ve got to do my job, and that is to make sure we move the ball, score points and win. It was the same when I worked for Tom Coughlin, Bruce Snyder and Chris Ault, other head coaches with offensive backgrounds.”

Analysis: Fisher may have finally found the ying to his yang, as the Bobby Petrino offensive coordinator experiment has already paid some dividends; we may finally have escaped the much-embellished narrative that the Fisher/Petrino relationship won’t last because they’re two angry old men who constantly yell out clouds. With only one game under their collective belt, I can safely say that their coaching relationship is solid so far.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork is a clear believer that a bright future is ahead of the Maroon & White

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

“When you look at the financials, it’s hard to say Fisher has lost crucial support. Money has poured in for the upgrading of the football facilities, with four donors giving $62.5 million as part of the centennial campaign. There were two other $5 million gifts, meaning six people gave to the tune of $72.5 million.”

Analysis: As we all know far too well, money talks and bull sh** walks. For many of you who were enjoying your summer while those of us who cover the program spend night and day covering the monetary details surrounding conference realignment, NIL, and the cost of new facilities, Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork essentially put the Jimbo Fisher “hot seat” talks to bed, for now at least. Even after the 2022 debacle, Hope, in the form of cold hard cash, flooded College Station to the tune of $72.5 million over the last year. Another result of the Bobby Petrino hiring (kind of).

Former member of the 1987 Texas A&M football team and current donor David Coolidge is a fountain of knowledge and steadfast optimism

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“David Coolidge, a major donor whose name is on the new Football Performance Center (featuring a massive 180-yard indoor facility), was a member of the 12th Man Kickoff team at Texas A&M in 1987 under Jackie Sherrill. Coolidge views the 2022 season as an “anomaly” and said it’s like any business that has one bad year and then bounces back.” “I’m super supportive that we’re going to do the same thing with our football program and that Jimbo has it headed in the right direction,” Coolidge said. “Now, we’re going to find out, but he’s made changes on his staff, recruiting at a level we never have in the past, and has gotten rid of some players that probably didn’t need to be here. Nobody likes being 5-7, but at its core, I think the program is extremely healthy.”

Analysis: Who would know more about the future of Aggie football than a former Texas A&M football player, donor, and the guy with his name on the new Football practice facility? David Coolidge, who, as you read above, was a member of Head Coach Jackie Sherrill’s 12th-Man Kickoff team and a current benefactor to the athletic program, carries the same mindset as most of us within Aggie media and the general fanbase that last season’s results were simply an aberration that nearly every blue blood goes through at the same rate as an asteroid falling out of the sky.

Oh, and recruiting-wise, Fisher recently landed his second five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle in defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, so I’d also have to agree with Coolidge on that front.

Jimbo Fisher is a many of many friends and several confidants that include Texas A&M Associate A.D Mark Robinson

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“One of Fisher’s routines this year has been taking a lunchtime walk of three-plus miles around campus with Mark Robinson, Texas A&M’s associate athletic director for football and one of Fisher’s most trusted confidants.” “Some of my best ideas come when I’m working out or doing something outside,” Fisher said. Robinson, a former offensive lineman at Appalachian State, has been with Fisher since the 2013 national championship season at Florida State. “He walks fast and is always talking about ways we can do things better,” Robinson said.

Analysis: Fisher, like former North Carolina Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams, is a fan of walking, talking, and thinking, which I, myself, as a writer, utilize on nearly a daily basis to free my mind and put my cluttered thoughts into organized sentences. Now, knowing that Texas A&M Associate A.D Mark Robinson has been a constant aid to Fisher during the last decade with the Aggies and previously Florida State, I would compare this to a President and his Cheif of Staff, which encompasses a perfect mix of friendship and professional advice through the good times and the bad.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire