Five takeaways from Celtics preseason win at Orlando: Tacko Edition



ORLANDO, Fla. -- After a lackluster performance defensively followed by more than a week of talking and prepping and focusing on you know, being a better team defensively, you had the feeling Boston's defense against Orlando would be better than it was in the opener.



Was. It. Ever.

The Celtics delivered the kind of stifling defensive performance against the Magic that this group desperately needed, resulting in a 100-75 blowout win.

How dominant were the Celtics defensively?

Boston opened with an 11-0 run. Once the Magic finally got on the scoreboard, the Celtics followed that up with a 10-0 spurt.

The lead would reach 35 points in the first half which ended with the Celtics on top, 62-34.

There's a lot to unpack following this resounding Celtics victory.

