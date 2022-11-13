Five takeaways from Auburn’s win over Texas A&M

For the first time since September, the Auburn Tigers have won a football game.

Coach Cadillac Williams and his squad avoided last place in the SEC West with a victory over the Texas A&M Aggies at home in what was largely a defensive contest that ended with a 13-10 scoreline. A win is a win, though, and the Auburn crowd made Jordan-Hare stadium a hostile environment for an A&M team that finds itself in a freefall after losing nine out of its last 11 FBS games. The Tigers, meanwhile, will have some motivation heading into a tune-up game against Western Kentucky next week.

Here are five takeaways from the Tigers’ first victory after firing coach Bryan Harsin:

Cadillac Williams is for real

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The players are bought in and the systems work. He may not be Auburn’s next head coach, but interim boss [autotag]Cadillac Williams[/autotag] has been very impressive in his first two showings.

After nearly leading a comeback against Mississippi State, Williams stuck to the ground game for the second week in a row to help lead the team to its first victory in almost two months. Players and fans love him and he seems to coach with a passion that former coach Bryan Harsin rarely displayed during his time with the Tigers. Wherever he goes next, Auburn fans will likely remember what Williams did for the university in the games he was given.

Speaking of that ground game…

The Tigers have officially found their offensive niche

USA Today Network

The Tigers had two 121-yard rushers on Saturday. Seems like that’s working, huh?

Auburn averaged 4.9 yards per carry behind quarterback [autotag]Robby Ashford[/autotag] and running backs [autotag]Tank Bigsby[/autotag] and [autotag]Jarquez Hunter[/autotag], and the decision to stick to the ground game is showing dividends. Hunter had a great game in particular, busting off 9.3 yards per carry against A&M’s defense. Auburn has finally found the thing on offense it’s good at —it just took a former running back to realize it.

Story continues

Auburn's defense stepped up big time

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers didn’t let the Aggies have anything.

Texas A&M quarterback was held to an abysmal 14 completions on 36 passes. The Aggies didn’t fare much better on the run, either, running for just 3.9 yards per carry on 94 rushing yards total. Sure, Jimbo Fisher’s squad has had problems as of late (to say the least), but Auburn’s defense did exactly what it needed to do to win the game, which the team should hope to build on in subsequent matchups.

As for what particular defensive player stuck out…

Owen Pappoe is a leader on defense

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The Aggies may see the number zero in their nightmares for the rest of the week.

Linebacker [autotag]Owen Pappoe[/autotag] was all over the field on Saturday and lit up the stat sheet like no one else. Pappoe had six total tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, a pass deflection and two QB hurries in the team’s win over Texas A&M. The senior linebacker’s leadership on the defense has created a stout unit and it will be interesting to watch if that holds up when the team plays its arch-rivals in Alabama to end the year in two weeks’ time.

Auburn's fans were the real 12th man

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan-Hare’s vaunted status as one of college football’s premier home-field advantages is well known. The crowd showed why on Saturday.

Texas A&M likes to tout its fans as the “12th man,” but it got to really see what that felt like against an electric crowd on the Plains. Despite both teams vying to not be last place in the SEC West, Tigers fans in the stands rocked the stadium for all four quarters and fed off the passion of Williams and his staff. The recent revitalization of the team under the interim head coach had fans showing out to prove that winning in Jordan-Hare is still never a safe bet.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire