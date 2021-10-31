Five takeaways from Auburn’s win over Ole Miss

Auburn keeps getting better in Bryan Harsin’s first year.

The Tigers picked up a huge home win Saturday night, beating No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20. The win was Auburn’s first against a top-10 opponent in Jordan-Hare Stadium since the 2019 Iron Bowl.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

Tank Bigbsy is back

Bigsby started the season with three consecutive 100-yard games but was held in check over Auburn’s last four games. Bigsby looked like the running back many considered the best in the country against Ole Miss, rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone.

Bigsby finished with a season-high 140 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for 6.1 yards per carry.

Auburn had arguably their best rushing game of the season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and finishing with 207 yards and three touchdowns.

Bo Nix continues to impress

Ever since his disastrous game against Georgia State, Nix has been playing some of the best football of his career.

He completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards and three total touchdowns, two rushing and one passing.

Nix was nearly perfect in the first half, leading Auburn to touchdowns on four of their five drives. He went 12-of-15 for 150 yards and a touchdown, plus two more scores on the ground.

Offense struggles in second half

The offensive was in control in the first half, scoring on touchdown drives of 82, 72, 77 and 69 yards. The second half was another story, as they scored just 3 points and had a fumble to keep Ole Miss in the game.

The offense may have struggled to score points and put Ole Miss away, but the defense made sure Auburn was able to stay in control of the game.

Defense comes up big in second half

Ole Miss entered as one of the best offenses in the country, but Auburn’s defense was able to hold them in check in the second half.

Auburn opened the second half with a missed field goal and two short drives, but the defense held Ole Miss to zero first downs on their first three possessions.

The third stand came after Auburn muffed a punt and Ole Miss got the ball at Auburn’s 30-yard line. Auburn forced a fourth-and-1 and Lane Kiffin decided to go for it. Matt Corral misfired on a pass and prevented the turnover from costing them.

Ole Miss finished with just three points in the second half and was unable to take advantage of Auburn’s offense slowing down.

Bryan Harsin has Auburn headed in the right direction

Auburn has two losses on the season, but it is hard to be anything but impressed with where Harsin has Auburn going.

Nix has played the best football of his career during the season and looks like an experienced quarterback. Bigsby may have had a rough stretch but just had a huge game and could go on a tear to end the season.

On the defensive side, it may not always be pretty, but the defense continues to make key adjustments for the second half and correct any mistakes exposed in the first half.

Auburn still has areas to improve in but the Harsin era is off to a strong start

