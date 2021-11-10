Five takeaways from Auburn vs Morehead State

This is one of the most talented teams I have ever had the pleasure of witnessing in person.

While Auburn wasn’t particularly impressive in the second half, the Tigers came away with a 77-54 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers overcame some issues that they had in the exhibition game against Southern Indiana, but its still clear that the chemistry for this team isn’t quite there yet. The talent and the intensity surely is. As most Bruce Pearl teams do, this team is going to hopefully build that chemistry as the season develops.

Here are five takeaways from the win.

Wendell Green Jr. has that takeover ability

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Green Jr. had 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting. He also had 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and no turnovers. If he can sustain what he did on the offensive end for the majority of the season, it’ll keep Auburn in a lot of games this season.

Auburn knows how to play solid defense

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn had eight blocks against the Eagles, and five of them came from Walker Kessler. The Tigers also forced 17 turnovers and held Morehead State to 37.3% from the field, way below their average a season ago.

Jabari Smith has untapped potential

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Smith had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, but only played 21 minutes for the Tigers because he came out of the game after some apparent cramps. Give Smith time. He is going to blossom into a special player.

KD Johnson and Walker Kessler need to stop shooting threes

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler and Johnson were a combined 2 of 11 from behind the arc. Johnson shot 5 of 14 from the floor. In order for Auburn’s offense to flow better, the ball has to be put into somebody else’s hands.

This team needs Allen Flanigan

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Auburn won, obviously, and looked relatively dominant for the majority of this game. But without Flanigan, this team won’t unlock its potential. They need him back to be the glue guy.

