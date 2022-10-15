Five takeaways from Auburn’s loss to Ole Miss

Auburn’s losing streak continues, but it wasn’t quite the route in Vaught Hemingway that some were expecting.

The Tigers put up a valiant fight, but the Ole Miss Rebels remained undefeated at the end of things in a 48-34 high-scoring victory for Lane Kiffin and company. There are much of the same talking points to discuss when it comes to an Auburn team that doesn’t seem to be keen on making any changes this season, but there were a few surprises here and there that made things a little interesting on Saturday.

With that in mind, here are five takeaways from Auburn’s third consecutive loss:

Fire Bryan Harsin, Part Six

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

You know, I was going to take a break from this one this week. For a bit, it looked as if Harsin had his squad playing a good Ole Miss team fairly tight with a chance to keep things close before the weather delay.

That all changed after the wedding delay, though.

The Tigers led a drive with no urgency that only served to waste time for much of the remaining stretch in the fourth quarter that ended in an interception (yet another for Robby Ashford). Harsin had quite some time to plan out how to attack this final drive with the rain delay, and the result after performing with the offense in previous drives is simply unacceptable. Playcalling and game planning have been an issue all this year and Harsin is the ultimate man to blame for it.

Auburn (still) needs to start Holden Geriner

USA Today Network

Yeah, yeah, we’ve gone over this before and this one was the second takeaway last week, too. But we’ll stop using this takeaway when quarterback [autotag]Robby Ashford[/autotag] stops giving up takeaways.

Ashford once again was loose with the football on Saturday, throwing two picks (with one of them being the game-losing turnover). The bottom line is that Auburn doesn’t have much to lose by throwing Geriner out there, but with Ashford, it doesn’t have much to win —he’s only avoided a turnover in just one game he’s started this year, and there is no reason that he’d stop at this point in the year with the type of football he is playing.

Story continues

Geriner gives you a chance to play cleaner football and gives a young player reps. Why not?

The offensive line needs to keep this up

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Many have been critical of Auburn’s o-line this year, and for good reason. On Saturday, though, credit where credit is due: the offensive line was a huge factor in getting Auburn’s running mojo back.

The Tigers averaged 6.3 yards per carry on the ground and the big men up front were a huge reason why. Both [autotag]Tank Bigsby[/autotag] and [autotag]Jarquez Hunter[/autotag] were both able to make good use of the blocking to break some big runs and Auburn’s offense looked alive because of it.

Maintaining that form will be very important if the Tigers hope to win a game they shouldn’t in the coming stretch. And speaking of Tank Bigsby…

Tank Bigsby is (finally) back

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Nine yards per carry isn’t too shabby, yeah?

Bigsby ran for 179 yards on just 20 carries on Saturday behind Auburn’s rejuvenated run blocking and added two touchdowns to his resume. This was precisely the kind of game he needed for a morale boost and it may be the precise game Harsin needed to realize that Bigsby should be used far more often in the offense as a weapon considering the team’s quarterback situation.

Unfortunately, though, Bigsby wasn’t the only running back that went off in the run game on Saturday. In fact, he was probably seeing triple on the sidelines.

Auburn's run defense will kill it down the line

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ole Miss had three 100-yard rushers on Saturday. Yes, you read that correctly.

The team averaged 6.5 yards per carry on 69 attempts for 448 yards on the ground. That’s an absolutely staggering number, and despite some injuries to the Auburn interior, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart were able to absolutely feast on Auburn’s defense and ruin the fun in the ground game. Ole Miss was a run-heavy team coming into the game, too, so Auburn looked woefully unprepared once the Rebels got the ground game going.

It might be time to hammer in the run drills in practice before the team takes on Arkansas. It also didn’t help that Auburn gave up three touchdowns through the air, too.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire