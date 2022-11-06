Five takeaways from Auburn’s close game with Mississippi State

It wasn’t a win for Auburn football on Saturday, but a lot of good came from the Tigers’ matchup against Mississippi State.

Interim head coach Cadillac Williams and his team fell just short of a second-half comeback that would have seen Auburn take its first win since September. Despite losing that game in overtime, 39-33, there is plenty of good to see in the team as it faces off against Texas A&M in its next matchup and it seems clear that Williams and company have made some coaching improvements from Bryan Harsin’s old regime.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s matchup with the Bulldogs:

Cadillac Williams had a great debut

For the past few takeaways, I’ve advocated firing former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Since that “former” is now official, the college football world has gotten its first look at the Tigers post-Harsin and it’s everything Auburn fans could have hoped for.

Well, almost everything — a win would have been nice in their eyes. But even without a win, new interim coach Cadillac Williams has done something that Harsin never could do in 2022. Down 24-6 at the half, the Tigers scored 27 points in the second half of the game to force it into overtime. Harsin’s Auburn team would never have done such a thing (its futility in the second half of games is well noted) and Williams’ ability to have his team make proper adjustments is a good sign for the future.

Auburn's running identity needs to stick

One thing everyone knew Williams was going to do was run the football, and it’s worked out quite well.

The Tigers had all of its four touchdowns on the ground and netted 256 rushing yards on the day. That production seems to be working for the Tigers, and it’s something that Auburn should look to make the focus of the offense in the team’s final games during the stretch.

Evaluate the kicker position

Is it an overreaction to talk about this after kicker Anders Carlson missed a 38-yard field goal in overtime? Depends on who you ask.

What is alarming is that so far on the year, Carlson is kicking at 50 percent from 40 yards or longer. That’s not where a kicker wants to be on the season, and his miss in overtime — even though the team would have lost regardless with Mississippi State’s touchdown — is the type of clutch situation that kickers should be embracing. Should Carlson falter in Auburn’s matchup against Texas A&M, it may be time to take a look at the kicker situation.

Auburn's defense got its takeaways, and it needs to keep it up

It’s not often that we’ve gotten to talk about takeaways during our five takeaways, but the Tigers got it done on Saturday.

Auburn forced two fumbles and got an interception off quarterback Will Rogers to keep the squad in the game. The momentum from winning the turnover battle has to keep rolling, though, as getting the ball back is going to be one of the safest ways the Tigers can start winning games to close the year that they wouldn’t have a good chance of winning otherwise.

Texas A&M is a winnable matchup

It’s true that Texas A&M’s squad was severely depleted in a loss against Florida. It’s also true that the team, starters or not, has been in a freefall.

Coach Jimbo Fisher’s future at the school is uncertain (despite his comically large buyout) and the team has vastly underperformed the entire year. With Auburn’s resurgence of play against Mississippi State and the Aggies’ woes, it doesn’t seem all too crazy that Williams and his squad could pick up a win against Texas A&M when the two play for sole possession the division’s last place.

