Five takeaways from Alabama MBB’s 85-82 loss to Creighton

The Alabama men’s basketball team fell in a gut-wrenching loss to No. 8 Creighton on Saturday night. The Bluejays defeated the Crimson Tide by a final score of 85-82.

Alabama has now lost two consecutive games against No. 4 Purdue and No. 8 Creighton. This marks the first time that Alabama has lost two games in a row since the 2021-22 season.

It was a game that was decided in the paint. Both teams combined to make 10 three-pointers. Alabama got in a lot of foul trouble early and was never able to stay out of its own way in that department.

Creighton came away with the win, but Alabama made them earn it. The Crimson Tide will return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Phoenix to take on Arizona. Tip-off is set for 11:00 EST / 10:00 CST.

Roll Tide Wire provides five takeaways from Alabama’s three-point loss to Creighton.

Fouling is a big concern moving forward

Alabama’s biggest issue in Saturday night’s contest was its inability to stay out of foul trouble. The Crimson Tide ended the game with 26 personal fouls. It allowed the Bluejays to shoot 16 more free throws. That was one of the leading factors for why Alabama was unable to come away with a win. In two games, Alabama has committed 50 personal fouls. Yes, you read that right. 50. That is an issue that will need to be addressed quickly by the Alabama coaching staff.

Rylan Griffen can provide valuable minutes

One of the brightest spots for Alabama on Saturday night was Alabama sophomore Rylan Griffen providing very valuable minutes off the bench. Through the first nine games of the season. Griffen has been a starter for the Crimson Tide. Tonight, he came off the bench. The Texas native finished the night with 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He has continued to show improvements as the season has progressed. His production will be huge down the stretch for Alabama.

Nick Pringle continues to be a force at the rim

On Saturday night, one thing was certain. No one was going to stop Alabama’s Nick Pringle at the rim. The senior finished with 15 points. He was a force to be reckoned with. The biggest issue was the fact that he could not stay out of foul trouble. If he had, the outcome of this game would have likely been different.

Needless to say, his impact was huge on the offensive end for the Crimson Tide. His ability to finish alley-oops and come off of pick and rolls is truly impressive. Alabama will likely continue to rely on Pringle to produce offensively. The main concern is whether or not he can stay out of foul trouble.

Three-point shooting must improve in big games

In the past two games, Alabama has combined to shoot 29.5% from three-point range. Nate Oats’ squad has seemingly struggled to find consistency from deep. That issue has got to be resolved soon. Alabama has another big game coming up against Arizona. Someone not named Mark Sears or Rylan Griffen have to step up from beyond-the-arc.

Alabama missed way too many threes against the Bluejays. A handful of them were favorable looks as well. That cannot continue to happen as the season goes along.

Defense is a work in progress

Last season, Alabama’s biggest strength was its defense. This season is the complete opposite. Alabama has struggled to create an identity on the defensive end of the floor. In seven of th first 10 games, Alabama has allowed over 70 points. That will not cut it for this Crimson Tide team. On Saturday, Creighton scored 85 points.

The defensive inconsistency might be the biggest issue hampering Alabama’s ability to win games. It will continue to be an area worth monitoring moving forward.

