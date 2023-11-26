Five takeaways from Alabama’s improbable win at Auburn

In one of the most incredible and improbable ways, the Alabama Crimson Tide escaped the Auburn Tigers, 27-24 to win the 2023 Iron Bowl and move to 11-1 on the season.

Nick Saban and the Tide played poorly throughout the contest and seemingly could not get out of their own way with penalties and miscues. But somehow with just 32 seconds remaining found Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard touchdown on fourth and goal.

Alabama’s defense would come up with a game-sealing interception as time ran out.

As we all collectively try and catch our breath following the epic ending, let’s take a look at five takeaways from Alabama’s much-needed win over the Auburn Tigers.

Never quit

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

There is a reason it’s a 60-minute game. Every second counts. And Alabama never flinched despite being in constant impossible situations. Coach Saban preaches “play the next play”, and I am sure he is proud of his team and the way they finished the game.

Run defense struggled

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

I want to give Auburn a ton of credit for executing their game plan offensively, but Alabama’s run defense was unusually bad in this game. The Tide defenders were out of position on multiple run fits, and failed to tackle like they usually do. Either way, it was not the defense’s best effort.

Burton and Bond are a dynamic duo

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The wide-receiving duo of Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond is quickly becoming one of the best in the SEC. The two star wideouts combined for nine catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Miscues nearly cost the Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, I don’t want to take anything away from Auburn, but Alabama did about everything they could to gift the Tigers the football game. Whether it was penalties, dropped passes, bad quarterback decisions, or poor run fits defensively, Alabama could not get out of their own way. I have to give the Tide credit though, they made the plays when they mattered most.

Milroe makes his mark

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

You can have any sort of opinion on Jalen Milroe that you want, but the redshirt sophomore just delivered one of the most incredible passes in Alabama football history. Despite not being at his best, Milroe made the clutch play when he needed to and now has the Tide playing for the SEC Championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. Milroe has made his mark as an Alabama quarterback and nothing can take that away.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire