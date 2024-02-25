The Alabama men’s basketball team suffered a lopsided loss on Saturday evening to No. 17 Kentucky. The Crimson Tide fell 117-95 to the Wildcats.

Everyone knew that Alabama had issues on the defensive end, but no one could have anticipated a 117-point performance coming from John Calipari’s squad.

It was the first time that Alabama allowed over 100 points all season long. Nate Oats’ squad struggled to eliminate the three-point shot and paid as a result. Overall, it was a sloppy performance from the Crimson Tide. There is no other way to put it.

Roll Tide Wire provides five takeaways from Alabama’s blowout loss to No. 17 Kentucky.

Defense continues to be atrocious

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Alabama’s defense under Nate Oats has never been as bad as it is this season. The Crimson Tide struggle on a game-by-game basis to neutralize opposing teams’ top scorers and hold opponents to under 70 points. On Saturday, Kentucky tallied 117 points. The Wildcats surpassed their previous high of 111 points scored against Alabama in 1973.

If Alabama continues to be absymal on the defensive end, their tournament run will likely end in the Sweet 16. It is definitely a lingering concern that needs to be addressed prior to the NCAA Tournament.

Mark Sears plays until the final whistle

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

One thing about Alabama guard Mark Sears is for certain. The native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama will play until the final whistle blows. He gives everything he has for every minute that he is on the floor. Despite being down 20-plus points, Sears was hustling and attacking the rim late in the second half.

His leadership does not go unnoticed. Alabama will need his effort and presence to be consistent throughout March.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s presence as a shooter is sorely missed

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Alabama has been without one of its top shooters the past two games. Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. suffered a head injury during a practice earlier in the week. As a result, he has missed the past two games.

It has showed as well. The Crimson Tide have shot 14-49 from distance in the past two games. That is a poor indication of what Alabama is capable of when Wrightsell Jr. is on the floor. The Nebraska native is shooting 44.5% from beyond-the-arc. He is Alabama’s most consistent shooter from the three-point line. Alabama has sorely missed his presence the past two games.

Uncharacteristic turnovers plague Alabama's backcourt

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It is very uncharacteristic for Alabama’s backcourt to turn the ball over a lot. On Saturday, that is exactly what happened. Senior guards Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada combined to have 11 turnovers against the Wildcats. That issue cannot persist if Alabama wants any chance at winning in March.

The struggle to guard elite big men continues

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This season Alabama has struggled to guard elite big men. The Crimson Tide continued that trend on Saturday. Kentucky big men combined to score 25 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Alabama’s inability to rebound and guard the post has been a problem that has continuously plagued the Crimson Tide this season.

Opposing big men like Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Zach Edey (Purdue), and Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton) have each seen abundant success against the likes of Alabama forwards Nick Pringle and Mohamed Wague. Alabama has got to find and manifest a way to prevent elite big men from controlling the paint. It is one of the biggest problems that Alabama has faced this season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire