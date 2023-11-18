Five takeaways from Alabama’s 66-10 win over Chattanooga

Well if you were worried about the Alabama football team coming out flat against the inferior Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, those concerns were quickly negated with the Crimson Tide’s start-to-finish domination that ended with Alabama on top 66-10.

Head coach Nick Saban preaches never preparing or playing with complacency and his team certainly answered the bell for the final home game of the 2023 season.

It was a balanced performance for the Tide offense that totaled 574 yards. Defensively, Alabama held the Mocs to just 233 yards.

As Tide fans soak in a ninth-straight victory, here are five takeaways from Alabama’s completely dominating performance over the Mocs from Chattanooga.

Mission accomplished

Sometimes early morning kicks against opponents like Chattanooga, it can be difficult to come out with the right mindset. This was not the case for Alabama on Saturday. The Tide came out firing on all cylinders and quickly jumped out to a 31-0 lead. Coach Saban wanted his team to maintain their momentum this week. Well, mission accomplished.

Welcome back Jermaine Burton

After missing last week’s game against Kentucky, senior wide receiver Jermaine Burton quickly made his presence felt against Chattanooga with a 56-yard reception on the first play of the game. Burton would cap off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe.

Jalen Milroe was once again efficient

It is hard to find much to complain about in terms of Jalen Milore’s performance. Milroe finished 13-16 for 197 and three touchdowns and methodically led the Crimson Tide offense during the first half. Milroe continues to make tremendous progress as the Tide’s signal caller.

Young players play well

It’s always nice when you can get some younger players in the game to gain experience. Basically, the entire second half was made up of Alabama backup players and they all performed rather well. Quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan both played well in their opportunities to lead the offense and the future of the Alabama running back room looks promising with Justice Haynes, Jam Miller, and Richard Young.

Will Reichard closing in on history

With 12 points against Chattanooga, Alabama place kicker Will Reichard is just 10 points away from becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader in points scored. With a minimum of three games remaining for Reichard, the record is there for the taking.

