Five surprise sleepers for Week 8 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Check out five surprise sleepers for Week 8 on "NFL Fantasy Live". This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
These five teams might have interest in trading for DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup and identifies his top fliers and fades for Week 8.
The Browns have made a move that may signal the status of one of their key defensive players. Cleveland announced on Friday that the team has signed cornerback Herb Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Denzel Ward has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury. Miller’s promotion may mean it’s [more]
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
REPORT: Raiders have had trade discussions involving DE Clelin Ferrell
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard could see a heavy workload in Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions
Bill Belichick was mic'd up during last week's Patriots-Jets game, and the footage is excellent.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2 if Carolina decides Sam Darnold is not the guy.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorites starts and sits for Week 8. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Brian Hoyer is spot-on with this advice for the rookie QB.