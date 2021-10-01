Five surprise sleepers for Week 4 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The Bears are desperate to repair their offense before Sunday's game against the Lions.
The Patriots hosted kickers Brett Maher and Riley Patterson and a pair of long snappers for workouts Thursday ahead of their showdown with the Buccaneers this Sunday.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss a few weeks as he recovers from a hamstring strain. The team, though, did not place him on injured reserve as they hope he recovers sooner than later. McCaffrey won’t play this week, with the Panthers officially ruling him out Friday. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is doubtful [more]
George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell are both officially 'questionable' for the #49ers' matchup against the Seahawks.
George Kittle provided an update on his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Trey Sermon's NFL career started slow, but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel explained how the third-round draft pick has responded ahead of Week 4.
The Ravens released their final injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Not one but two data sets has the Browns OL at or near the top in pass blocking so far this year:
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 4. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
Trevor Lawrence has had his struggles this season, but his 52-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. was historically notable.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars. Elsewhere in the NFL, Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
The Browns brought in five to work out including 4 receivers and a quarterback to throw to them. One name pops out on the list:
Here is an update on Vikings RB Dalvin Cook's injury:
Bill Belichick had an honest answer Friday to a question about the success he achieved with Tom Brady during their 20 years together on the Patriots.
He had such a good time posting a 29 on the front nine, he decided to do it again on the back.
NFL Insider Jay Glazer on whether the Philadelphia Eagles are in the mix to acquire Texans star QB DeShaun Watson
Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah scored a pair of touchdowns against the Jaguars on Thursday night - and celebrated by drinking a fan's beer.
The San Francisco 49ers could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against Seattle but are holding out hope star tight end George Kittle can play. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that slot cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury.
When veteran cornerback Richard Sherman joined the Buccaneers this week, he claimed that other teams were interested. If they were, it didn’t drive up the price that Tampa Bay will pay. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Sherman will receive $1 million over the balance of the season, a prorated $1.2 million salary. [more]