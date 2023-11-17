Five Sun Devils the Ducks have to pay close attention to on Saturday

If all of the Pac-12 schools were asked if they wanted Cam Skattebo on their roster, all 12 would most likely answer with a question of their own.

Who?

Now if they were asked that same question, all 12 would be jumping up and down with both hands in the air.

The tailback transfer out of Sacramento State chose Arizona State for his next destination and as it turns out, the Sun Devils were the lucky ones to get his services. Not even his old coach at Sac State, Stanford’s Troy Taylor, were so lucky.

Skattebo made the right choice and it’s been Arizona State’s saving grace on offense as he is their most legitimate threat. ASU has been through three quarterbacks, none of which has separated themselves from the other through injuries and poor play.

Arizona State does play hard for the entire 60 minutes and could have two or three more wins if the ball bounced a different way. If Oregon wants to get out of Tempe with an expected victory, the Ducks will have to pay close attention to these five players.

QB Trenton Bourguet

Between quarterbacks Drew Pyne, Jaden Rashada and Bourguet, it’s been Bourguet that has had the most time on the field. But the freshman Rashada is the preferred quarterback for ASU, injuries hasn’t allowed that to come to pass, yet.

On the season, Bourguet is averaging 192 yards passing, but he has just one touchdown through the air and four interceptions for the offensively deficient team.

RB Cam Skattebo

The one bright spot for the Sun Devils offense has been Skattebo, a transfer from Sacramento State. He leads ASU with 640 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns. Skattebo has also thrown the ball eight times, completing four for 80 yards and a touchdown.

WR Elijhah Badger

When Arizona State is able to complete a pass, more than half are going to Badger. His 58 catches leads the team and the next closest receiver, Jalin Conyers, has just 25 receptions. Badger has 649 receiving yards (65 ypg) and three touchdowns. The Sun Devils have just seven passing touchdowns for the entire season.

DB Chris Edmonds

With such an anemic offense, the Arizona State defense has to be at least good and for the most part, it has been. One player on the defense has been defensive back Chris Edmonds, who leads the Sun Devils with 63 total tackles.

DL B.J. Green

Defensive end B.J. Green has been a beast this season for ASU with his 35 tackles, 11 for loss, six sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries. The Oregon offensive line has done a great job in protecting Bo Nix and if they want to continue that trend, keeping Green out of the backfield would be a huge bonus towards that.

