Five storylines to watch as Texas A&M faces Ole Miss in Week 10

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) didn’t play a perfect game in last weekend’s win against South Carolina, but it was a much-needed jolt to steer the season back on track. Make no mistake, their Week 10 opponent will be much more daunting.

The Aggies head on the road to Oxford to face No. 11 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday in what may be one of A&M’s toughest matchups yet. Lane Kiffin’s Rebels boast one of the conference’s most potent offenses, as they score at a clip of 38.9 PPG.

Meanwhile, their formidable defense allows only 21.4 PPG to their opponents, which ranks 43rd in the country.

That spells for a daunting road matchup for the Aggies, as Jimbo Fisher continues to seek his first true SEC road win since 2021. On top of that, Ole Miss took the last matchup between these two in a 31-28 win last year in College Station, moving Kiffin to 2-0 against Fisher since being hired by Ole Miss in 2020.

Here are five storylines to watch as Texas A&M heads on the road to face Ole Miss in Week 10.

Can the Aggies O-line hold their own against Ole Miss' defense?

You essentially hold your breath every Saturday afternoon as Max Johnson drops back to pass, especially with this O-line protecting him. Heading into Week 10, Steve Addazio’s unit has given up the most QB hits (31) in the country, while tied for sixth in pressures allowed (103), according to Pro Football Focus.

How will they fare against Ole Miss’ defensive front, which ranks second in the SEC in total sacks (30) on Saturday? The Maroon Goons weren’t a nightmare last weekend against South Carolina, but they’ll need to put together an “ugly duckling to swan” type of performance to leave The Vaught with a big win.

A&M run defense, meet Quinshon Judkins

The Aggies boast the nation’s 13th-ranked run defense, having allowed just 96.1 yards per game on the ground to opponents this season. They’ll face arguably their toughest test yet on that front in Quinshon Judkins, who ranks fourth in the SEC with 691 yards on the ground this season.

He’s averaging 4.7 yards per carry, which is a tad under his 2022 average, but still noteworthy.

Judkins quite literally ran all over this Aggies team when they last met in 2022, totaling 205 rushing yards on 34 carries to go along with a touchdown. The Maroon and White are much more improved thanks to the stellar play of Edgerrin Cooper and Taurean York, but they’ll need to prove it once more against one of the SEC’s fiercest runners.

Max Johnson and the tempo offense

Max Johnson had roughly 2.64 seconds to throw last weekend against South Carolina, which was about average among qualifying FBS quarterbacks last week. With what feels like a paper mache offensive line at times protecting him, it’s clear he needs to get the ball out quickly as an ample counter to the opposing pass rush.

One remedy could be playing with tempo, which we saw a bit at the beginning of last week’s win against the Gamecocks. It will be curious to see whether Bobby Petrino opts to go this route as a means of keeping the momentum in A&M’s favor through all four quarters.

Texas A&M: A Tale of Two Halves

In Texas A&M’s last four games, this team has not scored a single offensive touchdown in the second half. A&M’s offense has generated 18 points in those four second halves combined, courtesy of six field goals. That’s not sustainable if they hope to stay competitive in the SEC.

Can they buck the trend on Saturday against the Rebels? They’ll need to in order to leave with a win, but most importantly, it’s paramount for them to play strong through all four quarters in order to inject some confidence down the stretch of their schedule.

Jimbo Fisher vs. Lane Kiffin

This one speaks for itself: Jimbo Fisher’s legacy is on the line (once again) against the notorious thorn in his side in Lane Kiffin. These two foes will meet one final time before a new era in the SEC kicks off in 2024, and naturally, it’s worth looking at the tale of the tape.

Since being hired in 2020, Kiffin boasts a 2-0 record against Fisher, meaning he has the bragging rights until the next time they meet in the revamped SEC. Of course, it’s well known that Kiffin’s “rivalry” with Fisher started with the former insinuating that the latter “buys” his recruits.

So, can Fisher strike back with a win to even the score, metaphorically? The time is now for Fisher to be aggressive and play to win, as opposed to playing not to lose.

