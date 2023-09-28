Five storylines to watch as Texas A&M faces Arkansas in Week 5

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) takes a detour to AT&T Stadium as they face Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in the Southwest Classic. Given the number of storylines heading into this game, it’s not an overstatement to say the Aggies enter a must-win matchup.

The Razorbacks have historically played the Aggies tough in their annual rivalry game. Six of the last 10 matchups have been decided by single-digits, including last year’s 23-21 thrilling win by the Maroon and White. No one can predict the future, but there are so many factors that should result in another thrilling contest on Saturday.

Bobby Petrino will be calling the plays against none other than his former program, whom he coached from 2008 to 2011. Of course, A&M heads into this matchup as the official start of the “Max Johnson era.” The senior southpaw takes the helm of the offense after Conner Weigman was ruled out for the season with a foot injury.

It’s a bit of a cliche, but the truth is that this game will tell us a lot about both of these programs and A&M in particular. A win would inject further confidence that this roster possesses enough depth to endure the gauntlet of the SEC. A loss would, once more, beg the question of the trajectory of this season, and perhaps this football program.

Here are the storylines to keep an eye on as Texas A&M faces Arkansas in the next chapter of the Southwest Classic.

Max Johnson, you're up

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies were dealt a blow of disheartening news Wednesday morning, as it was confirmed starting quarterback Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury. Under normal circumstances, this may have been the nail in the coffin for A&M’s season. Thankfully, they have a more than capable QB2 in senior southpaw Max Johnson.

Johnson was an efficient 7/11 for 123 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions last week, coming in relief for Weigman. He has 25 game appearances on his resume, and furthermore, has experience in facing this Razorbacks team. If there were anyone capable of keeping the Aggies’ season on track, it’s Johnson.

A&M's run defense vs. KJ Jefferson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not rocket science at this point: A&M’s defense will face an ample test in KJ Jefferson. The senior is one of the most well-respected quarterbacks in the SEC. Additionally, he has no shortage of experience in facing the Maroon and White.

Jefferson has averaged 6.0 yards per carry against A&M throughout his career, but that doesn’t mean the Aggies can overlook his arm either. Last week against LSU, Jefferson displayed his ability to stretch the field with a season-high 289 passing yards. With Raheim Sanders potentially out, look for the Hogs’ offense to run through their quarterback, both figuratively and literally.

Defensive dominance part 2?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A&M’s put together their best performance of the season in last week’s 27-10 win over Auburn. The Aggies totaled seven sacks on the day, a season-high while limiting the Tigers to a pedestrian 3.1 yards per play. Aside from a defensive scoop and score, Auburn mustered just one scoring drive, which ended in a field goal.

Can the Aggies put together a sequel performance in Week 5? To be fair, the Razorbacks boast more offensive weapons with the likes of Jefferson, as well as true freshman tight end Luke Hasz. Nonetheless, a stout defensive performance will only make it easier on the likes of newly-crowned starting quarterback Max Johnson.

Fast start vs. slow start

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

For a team that ranks top five in the SEC in scoring offense, it was a bit perplexing to witness the Aggies’ slow start in the first half last week. A&M held a mere 6-3 lead by halftime, a shocking number considering how superior the Maroon and White are compared to the Tigers on offense.

Will we see more of the same in the Southwest Classic? It begs the question of whether the Aggies can afford more slow starts as the SEC schedule continues to ramp up. A healthy dose of run plays, sprinkled with some play-action, will be paramount in order for A&M to get the offense humming through the first two quarters.

Avoiding costly penalties

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Watching A&M in the red zone early in the first quarter last weekend was by no means a sight for sore eyes. Every time the Aggies moved the chains one step forward, costly penalties pushed them two steps back. The margin for error in the SEC is slim, but the loss of Weigman makes it even smaller going forward.

How will the Aggies respond on Saturday? It’s one thing if Arkansas’ defense puts together a great stop. It’s another if A&M consistently shoots themselves in the foot, forcing themselves to settle for three points. Better poise and discipline in the red zone will be needed in order to move to 2-0 in conference play.

