Five storylines to watch as Texas A&M faces Abilene Christian in Week 12

Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) has begun a new chapter in the football program after the recent firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher, as longtime assistant coach Elijah Robinson has taken over the interim role for the remaining three games, including the Aggies future bowl game.

This Saturday, FCS opponent Abilene Christian will make its way to College Station for what we all deem as the annual “cupcake matchup,” but don’t expect Robinson to look past the Wildcats on the final game inside Kyle Field, as every senior player will be honored, including wide receiver Ainias Smith, safety Demani Richardson, and offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

While quarterback Max Johnson continues to heal from his reported rib injury after the loss to Ole Miss, sophomore duel threat Jaylen Henderson is less than a week removed from his four-touchdown debut in the Aggies’ 51-10 win over Mississippi State last Saturday but due to Fisher’s firing, Henderson’s incredible outing was grossly underreported.

So, turning the page back to the gridiron, here are five storylines ahead of Texas A&M’s Week 12 matchup vs. Abilene Christian.

Will OC Bobby Petrino have complete control over the offensive game plan vs. ACU?

Not to accuse Jimbo Fisher of keeping Bobby Petrino on a short leash this season, but after Jaylen Henderson’s incredible performance against Mississippi State, it looked like second-year OC finally had his hands all over the offensive game plan, as the Aggies looked free and loose in both the pass and run game throughout the night.

Under interim head coach Elijah Robinson, changes have already been implemented in practice. At the same time, both Petrino and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin have one task and one mission only: Do your job. With Henderson likely to start for a second time due to Max Johnson’s injury, it’s time to get creative, overwhelm a lesser opponent, and send the seniors out with a massive win in front of a packed Kyle Field.

Texas A&M's secondary has finally found confidence down the stretch.

Another underreported stat following the MSU win, after notching three interceptions against the Bulldogs, that total was A&M’s largest in SEC play since 2015, as the return of starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon completely changed the energy and overall play in the secondary for one of their best outings all season.

Holding the Bulldogs to just 104 passing yards, including four pass deflections, MSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas led the team with just four receptions for 39 yards. Where did the sudden burst of confidence come from? Who knows, but with the aftermath of Fisher’s firing starting to subside, at least in the locker room, I expect this group to continue making strides during the last three games, beginning against Abilene Christian.

Is quarterback Jaylen Henderson the real deal?

Yes, the sample size is small, but man, oh man, did sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson light up the scoreboard against the Bulldogs, accounting for four touchdowns, including two through the air and two on the ground.

Even with Jimbo Fisher’s dismissal, the future at the quarterback position for Texas A&M is still Conner Weigman; however, depending on who replaces Fisher in the coming weeks, the roster’s future is currently unknown.

With three games in the 2023 season, and depending on the status of Max Johnson heading into next week, Henderson’s collegiate future at Texas A&M is very, very interesting, as his trajectory could go two ways: play for a chance to backup Weigman in 2024 or impress multiple teams to bet on his talent in the portal.

Is it Interim head coach Elijah Robinson's job to lose?

With three games left to prove himself at the helm, Elijah Robinson has already proven himself a deserving candidate after years of aiding Jimbo Fisher as his lead recruiter and standout defensive line coach for the past five seasons.

Loved by the team and future recruits, all that stands in Robinson’s way is managerial experience, but starting Saturday, everyone will be watching how he goes about the quarter-to-quarter duties. Personally, I believe Robinson would be a fantastic choice to take over, but for the higher-ups they may be looking for a “bigger” name as the list begins to shorten.

The bottom line is that whoever comes on staff in the next few weeks, retaining Robinson should be the No. 1 priority.

So long, Jimbo Fisher

The Jimbo Fisher era has come to an end, and no matter what you think about his coaching tenure, which, yes, was notably underwhelming, Fisher is still a likable guy who was well-liked by the team and his coaching staff, but this is a results-driven business. And Fisher wasn’t delivering the goods.

In his final speech to the locker room, in an almost somber tone, Fisher did not know of his firing before Sunday’s announcement, praising the Aggie’s resilience and Jaylen Henderson’s poise in his first career start while looking toward finishing the season strong.

This will be the first game for Texas A&M since the start of the 2018 season without Jimbo Fisher as head coach, but you can be sure that this team will be focused on the task at hand under Elijah Robinson’s guidance. Onward and upward.

